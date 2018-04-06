Radio logs for April 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, April 5

9:12 a.m. Allison Street; Complaint.

10:17 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

11:22 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:26 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Juvenile problem.

12:33 p.m. Chennault and Roderick streets; Complaint.

12:43 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; 911 open line.

12:52 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

2:32 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Theft.

3:05 p.m. Fourth and Everett streets; Narcotics complaint.

3:09 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

4:31 p.m. Patterson; Search warrant.

5:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Battery.

6:05 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

6:09 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Suspicious person.

6:29 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Civil complaint.

6:50 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Civil complaint.

7:44 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Suspicious activity.

7:47 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

8:34 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

9:13 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

9:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

9:40 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

9:42 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Officer stand by.

11:04 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Removal of subject.

Friday, April 6

2:19 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.