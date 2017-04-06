Radio logs for April 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, April 5

6:13 a.m. Ninth Street; Reckless driver.

7:27 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Disturbance.

7:44 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Patrol request.

9:37 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.

9:38 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:55 a.m. 100 block of Third Street; Disturbance.

11:11 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.

1:58 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Search warrant.

2:17 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Simple battery/arrest.

2:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil matter.

2:38 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare check.

2:44 p.m. Morgan City; Phone harassment.

3:56 p.m. Seventh and Duke streets; Animal complaint.

4:01 p.m. Ditch Avenue; Reckless driver.

4:34 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Juvenile complaint.

4:49 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Crash.

6:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

6:28 p.m. U.S. 90 West between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Brashear Avenue exit; Stalled vehicle.

6:34 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Com-plaint.

6:43 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

6:58 p.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless driver.

7:03 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Medical emergency.

8:14 p.m. Hickory Street; Lost/found bicycle.

8:16 p.m. Teche Road in Bayou Vista; Assistance.

8:27 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

8:58 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Spot check.

9:29 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:29 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Spot check.

10:07 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Spot check.

11:30 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

Thursday, April 6

1:31 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious activity.

2:37 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Roderick Street; Sign/signal problem.