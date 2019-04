Radio logs for April 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, April 3

8:26 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Stand by.

8:34 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:55 a.m. Second Street; Suspicious person.

10:36 a.m. 1700 block of Elk Street; Theft.

11:12 a.m. 700 block of Front Street; Harassment.

11:40 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.

11:59 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Suspicious person.

12:18 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.

12:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Welfare.

12:55 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Hit and run.

2:07 p.m. Grizzaffi Street; Suspicious person.

2:20 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Welfare.

2:41 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

3:16 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Crash.

6:17 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

7:50 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

8:52 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

20:03 p.m. New Orleans Hospital; Complaint.

11:15 p.m. New Orleans Hospital; Complaint

Thursday, April 4

12:25 a.m. 100 Mount Street; Disturbance.

3:26 a.m. Fourth Street, Berwick; Alarm.

6:34 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Assistance.

7:25 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.