Radio logs for April 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, April 3

7:56 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:02 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.

9:05 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Forgery.

9:24 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Traffic incident.

9:33 a.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Medical.

11:44 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Medical.

12:22 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Alarm.

12:56 p.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Assistance.

12:58 p.m. 300 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

1:11 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Utilities.

1:58 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

2:09 p.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Accident.

3:11 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Frequent patrols.

3:56 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

8:33 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Loud music.

9:36 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

9:39 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

9:46 p.m. Pecos and Glenwood streets; Suspicious person(s).

9:51 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person(s).

10:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

10:49 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person(s).