Radio logs for April 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, April 2

10:54 a.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.

12:25 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

12:27 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Welfare check.

1:18 p.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Alarm.

3:44 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.

4:05 p.m. 800 block of Belanger Street; Officer stand by.

4:08 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

5:05 p.m. Patton and Pecos streets; Utilities.

6:09 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Civil complaint.

7:34 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

8:36 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Shoplifting.

9:01 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

9:05 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Shoplifting.

Tuesday, April 3

12:08 a.m. Fourth and Arenz streets; Suspicious person.

12:33 a.m. Third and Freret streets; Suspicious person.

12:57 a.m. Eighth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

1:08 a.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Suspicious person.

1:16 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:28 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Building check.

1:34 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Building check.

1:41 a.m. Seventh and Willard streets; Suspicious person.

2:39 a.m. La. 182 and Halsey Street; Building check.

4:47 a.m. La. 182 East; Building check.