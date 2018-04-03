Radio logs for April 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, April 2
10:54 a.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.
12:25 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
12:27 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Welfare check.
1:18 p.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Alarm.
3:44 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.
4:05 p.m. 800 block of Belanger Street; Officer stand by.
4:08 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
5:05 p.m. Patton and Pecos streets; Utilities.
6:09 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Civil complaint.
7:34 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
8:36 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Shoplifting.
9:01 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
9:05 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Shoplifting.
Tuesday, April 3
12:08 a.m. Fourth and Arenz streets; Suspicious person.
12:33 a.m. Third and Freret streets; Suspicious person.
12:57 a.m. Eighth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
1:08 a.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Suspicious person.
1:16 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:28 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Building check.
1:34 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Building check.
1:41 a.m. Seventh and Willard streets; Suspicious person.
2:39 a.m. La. 182 and Halsey Street; Building check.
4:47 a.m. La. 182 East; Building check.