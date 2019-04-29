Radio logs for April 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, April 26

8:04 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

11:08 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

11:27 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

11:55 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:24 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.

2:38 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Frequent patrol.

3:15 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Removal of person.

3:30 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.

4:02 p.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Medical emergency.

4:59 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Found item.

5:05 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical emergency.

5:10 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Suspicious person.

5:14 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Complaint.

6:24 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.

6:42 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Fight.

7:09 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

7:17 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Domestic disturbance.

7:32 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Domestic disturbance.

7:46 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

7:49 p.m. McDermott Drive; Traffic incident.

8:51 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

9:11 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Patrol request.

9:20 p.m. Front/Ann streets; Accident.

9:40 p.m. Front Street; Complaint.

9:42 p.m. Victor II Boulevard/David Drive; Accident.

11:06 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

Saturday, April 27

12:04 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

1:07 a.m. Youngs Road; Suspicious vehicle.

2:19 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

2:33 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Suspicious vehicle.

4:10 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Domestic disturbance.

6:04 a.m. La. 70 and Greenwood Street; Accident.

7:56 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

8:15 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

8:28 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

12:17 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

12:56 p.m. Florence Street; Assistance.

1:13 p.m. Front and Egle streets; Complaint.

2:17 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Battery.

2:47 p.m. Freret Street; Complaint.

3:48 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:53 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Animal complaint.

4:39 p.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Disturbance.

4:45 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

5:31 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

6:14; Pm 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

7:03 p.m. 100 block of Dugas Street; Animal complaint.

8:21 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

8:46 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

9:34 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

9:58 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

10:12 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

10:14 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Assistance.

10:25 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

10:20 p.m. Mallard Street; Loud music.

11:43 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Complaint.

Sunday, April 28

12:35 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

1:17 a.m. Franklin/Sixth streets; Suspicious person.

2:23 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

3:47 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Loud music.

6:01 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Civil matter.

7:00 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Animal complaint.

7:08 a.m. Sixth and Pine streets; Complaint.

7:19 a.m. First and Ann streets; Animal complaint.

8:36 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:31 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:03 a.m. 2000 block of La. 70; Theft.

11:40 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Suspicious person.

1:46 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.

1:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

2:23 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

6:37 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

6:50 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Building check.

6:52 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

7:43 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

8:05 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:39 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Simple battery.

9:47 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

10:40 p.m. Federal Avenue/Egle Street; Suspicious person.

11:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:23 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Juvenile runaway.

Sunday, April 29

4:36 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Welfare concern.