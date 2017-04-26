Radio logs for April 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, April 25

6:43 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; 911 hang up.

8:08 a.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Animal complaint.

8:51 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:47 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Medical.

10:50 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Criminal damage to property.

11:35 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Com-plaint.

11:52 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Complaint.

11:54 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Medical.

1:39 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

1:43 p.m. 4200 block of Pharr Street; Complaint.

1:49 p.m. U.S. 90; Traffic complaint.

2:09 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Headland Street; Arrest.

2:38 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.

3:30 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

4:42 p.m. 400 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.

4:58 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Aggravated assault.

6:20 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Loud music.

6:33 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

6:51 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

6:59 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled 18-wheeler.

7:08 p.m. Wren Street; Suspicious subjects.

7:13 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Fight.

8:45 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

8:56 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Officer stand by.

9:13 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

9:32 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical emergency.

10:45 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Drunk.

11:29 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.

Wednesday, April 26

12:32 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.