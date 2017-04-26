Radio logs for April 26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, April 25
6:43 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; 911 hang up.
8:08 a.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Animal complaint.
8:51 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:47 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Medical.
10:50 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Criminal damage to property.
11:35 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Com-plaint.
11:52 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Complaint.
11:54 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Medical.
1:39 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
1:43 p.m. 4200 block of Pharr Street; Complaint.
1:49 p.m. U.S. 90; Traffic complaint.
2:09 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Headland Street; Arrest.
2:38 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.
3:30 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
4:42 p.m. 400 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.
4:58 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Aggravated assault.
6:20 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Loud music.
6:33 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
6:51 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
6:59 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled 18-wheeler.
7:08 p.m. Wren Street; Suspicious subjects.
7:13 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Fight.
8:45 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
8:56 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Officer stand by.
9:13 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
9:32 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical emergency.
10:45 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Drunk.
11:29 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.
Wednesday, April 26
12:32 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.