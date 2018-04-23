Radio logs for April 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, April 20
7:41 a.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; 911 hang up call.
8:05 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.
8:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
9:09 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.
10:13 a.m. Duke Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
10:15 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.
10:35 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.
10:38 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Medical.
10:46 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:07 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:09 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
1:42 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Arrest.
1:42 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
1:54 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
2:29 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.
3 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Juvenile problem.
3:25 p.m. Elm Street and Levee Road; Crash.
4:01 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
4:12 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Assistance.
4:18 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
5:51 p.m. Federal Avenue and General Patton Street; Disturbance.
6:26 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.
6:30 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Disturbance.
6:40 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
7:02 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.
8:05 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Loud music.
9:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
9:05 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Reckless driving.
9:06 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Juvenile problems.
9:19 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Complaint.
9:26 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Assistance.
10:09 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Medical.
10:45 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
Saturday, April 21
12:11 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problems.
12:32 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.
12:36 a.m. Cedar Street ; Criminal damage to property.
12:52 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.
7:54 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:32 a.m. 1000 block of Spruce Street; Burglary.
8:50 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.
10:19 a.m. 3000 block of Frances Street; Complaint.
10:20 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
11:29 a.m. Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
11:36 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
12:24 p.m. Park Street; Suspicious vehicle.
12:46 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
12:52 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.
1:29 p.m. 500 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
2:11 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Arrest.
3:22 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Allison Street; Assistance.
4:34 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.
4:48 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Stand by.
5:19 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Theft.
5:46 p.m. Fig Street and Veterans Boulevard; Lost and found.
6:25 p.m. La. 182 ; Traffic incident.
6:41 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
6:44 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Phone harassment.
7 p.m. Short and Headland streets; Traffic incident.
7:38 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
9:12 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
9:23 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Medical.
11:24 p.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Suspicious person.
Sunday, April 22
5:35 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:57 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
8:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:08 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
10 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Animal complaint.
10:17 a.m. 400 block of Ash Street; Traffic incident.
10:25 a.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
11:29 a.m. 900 block of Second Street; Stand by.
11:29 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Lost and found.
1:07 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Disturbance.
1:14 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
1:37 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Theft.
1:43 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
1:53 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.
2:38 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.
2:49 p.m. Federal Avenue and Egle Street; Arrest.
3:08 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
3:25 p.m. Duke Street; Arrest.
4:13 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
4:51 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Theft.
4:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
5:40 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Medical.
5:44 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
6:06 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Frequent patrols.
6:41 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
6:52 p.m. 700 block of Kentucky Street; Criminal damage to property.
7:11 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Theft.
9:07 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Disturbance.
10 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Removal of subject.
11 p.m. Federal and Belanger avenues; Loud music.
11:51 p.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Theft.
Monday, April 23
1:02 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
3:55 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.