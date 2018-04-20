Radio logs for April 20
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, April 19
6:44 a.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Alarm.
8 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Building check.
9:33 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Removal of a subject.
10:01 a.m. 1400 block of Mayon Street; Stalled vehicle.
10:11 a.m. 1400 block of Mayon Street; Stalled vehicle.
10:41 a.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Street; Alarm.
11:51 a.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.
12:15 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Juvenile problems.
1:04 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Complaint.
3:13 p.m. Poplar and Elm streets; Reckless driver.
3:22 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Vehicle accident.
3:23 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Complaint.
4:32 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Complaint.
4:44 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Officer stand by.
4:47 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Domestic disturbance.
5:08 p.m. Railroad and Brashear avenues; Stalled vehicle.
5:10 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Traffic incident.
6:10 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
8:06 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
Friday, April 20
2:32 a.m. 1100 block of North Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.