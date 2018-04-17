Radio logs for April 17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, April 16

5:36 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:02 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

8:08 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.

9:17 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

9:45 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

9:53 a.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

10:20 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

10:42 a.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Animal complaint.

10:59 a.m. 1900 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.

12:20 p.m. Sixth Street; Arrest.

12:58 p.m. Freret Street; Crash.

1:16 p.m. Oak Street and Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

1:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:07 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

2:24 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Crash.

2:57 p.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Complaint.

3:09 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Welfare concern.

4:15 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:20 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Burglary.

5:48 p.m. Everett and Arizona streets; Medical.

6:57 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

8:28 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

9:09 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Phone harassment.

10:45 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

Tuesday, April 17

12:36 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

2:53 a.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Theft.

3:47 a.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Loud noise.