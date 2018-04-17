Radio logs for April 17
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, April 16
5:36 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:02 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
8:08 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.
9:17 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
9:45 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
9:53 a.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.
10:20 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
10:42 a.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Animal complaint.
10:59 a.m. 1900 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.
12:20 p.m. Sixth Street; Arrest.
12:58 p.m. Freret Street; Crash.
1:16 p.m. Oak Street and Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
1:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:07 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
2:24 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Crash.
2:57 p.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Complaint.
3:09 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Welfare concern.
4:15 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:20 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Burglary.
5:48 p.m. Everett and Arizona streets; Medical.
6:57 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
8:28 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
9:09 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Phone harassment.
10:45 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
Tuesday, April 17
12:36 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
2:53 a.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Theft.
3:47 a.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Loud noise.