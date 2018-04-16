Radio logs for April 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, April 13

6:11 p.m. La. 182 East; Phone harassment.

7:54 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Theft.

7:59 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.

8:07 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Phone harassment.

8:13 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.

8:20 a.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Complaint.

8:49 a.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Building check.

9:19 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Inmate transfer.

9:20 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

9:49 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Animal complaint.

1:05 p.m. U.S. 90 East (Berwick); Stalled vehicle.

1:45 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

1:49 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

1:59 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Inmate transfer.

2:39 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Vehicle accident.

3:07 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

3:37 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.

3:55 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.

4:27 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Domestic disturbance.

4:52 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Reckless driver(s).

4:54 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Medical emergency.

6:14 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Civil matter.

6:27 p.m. Fifth and Kentucky streets; Traffic complaint.

6:31 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.

6:39 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

6:47 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

7:07 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

7:24 p.m. Second Street; Disturbance.

7:27 p.m. Lizabeth Drive; Suspicious subject.

7:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:48 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Civil matter.

7:57 p.m. Front and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.

8:34 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.

8:59 p.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

9:19 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Animal complaint.

9:58 p.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

10:52 p.m. 200 block of Ninth Street; Disturbance.

11:34 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Intoxicated subject.

Saturday, April 14

12:55 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:05 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Theft.

9:09 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Stalled vehicle.

9:33 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Domestic disturbance.

9:35 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

9:49 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problems.

10:10 a.m. La. 70; Traffic incident.

10:41 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Complaint.

12:18 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

1:29 p.m. La. 70; Traffic incident.

1:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

2:37 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:47 p.m. Levee Road near Fig Street; Traffic incident.

3:06 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Removal of subject.

4:13 p.m. 1000 block of Franklin Street; Medical emergency.

4:54 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Simple battery.

5:28 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

5:31 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

5:32 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

9:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Crash.

10:17 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

10:28 p.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

Sunday, April 15

2:12 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

7:11 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.

7:49 p.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

8:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

Monday, April 16

1:04 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

1:44 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.