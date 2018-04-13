Radio logs for April 13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, April 12
6:51 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
7:36 a.m. Second and Terrebonne streets; Disturbance.
7:55 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
9:28 a.m. 400 block of Onstead Street; Harassment.
9:50 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
11:03 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
11:24 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street ; Complaint.
11:32 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
11:39 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Theft.
12:08 p.m. Headland Street and Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
12:17 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Medical.
12:44 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
2:16 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical.
2:56 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Medical.
3:01 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.
3:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
4:56 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
6:10 p.m. Freret Street; Complaint.
6:35 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
8:24 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.
8:27 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.
8:28 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street ; Medical.
9:35 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.
10:27 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
10:28 p.m. 400 block of Florida Street; Alarm.
11:47 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.