Radio logs for April 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, April 12

6:51 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

7:36 a.m. Second and Terrebonne streets; Disturbance.

7:55 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

9:28 a.m. 400 block of Onstead Street; Harassment.

9:50 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

11:03 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

11:24 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street ; Complaint.

11:32 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

11:39 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Theft.

12:08 p.m. Headland Street and Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

12:17 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Medical.

12:44 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

2:16 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical.

2:56 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Medical.

3:01 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

3:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

4:56 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

6:10 p.m. Freret Street; Complaint.

6:35 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

8:24 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.

8:27 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.

8:28 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street ; Medical.

9:35 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.

10:27 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

10:28 p.m. 400 block of Florida Street; Alarm.

11:47 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.