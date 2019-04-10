Radio logs for April 10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, April 9

5:56 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

6:33 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

8:20 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical emergency.

8:45 a.m. Wren Street; Warrants.

8:52 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

9:23 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

9:37 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.

10:10 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

10:13 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

10:16 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Suspicious person.

11:03 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Warrants.

11:12 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Medical emergency.

12:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious vehicle.

13:57 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

14:28 p.m. Wren and Mallard streets; Complaint.

14:30 p.m. 2400 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.

15:34 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

18:43 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Medical.

19:31 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

20:21 p.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Medical.

20:53 p.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

21:23 p.m. Nevada and Onstead streets; Disturbance.

22:28 p.m. Willow Street and Federal Avenue; Animal.

23:54 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Loud music.

Wednesday, April 10

12:31 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.