Radio Log for September 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Sept. 11

6:48 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Remove subject.

8:08 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Warrant arrest.

8:45 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

10:14 a.m. 1100 block of Hickory Street; Alarm.

11:21 a.m. La. 182; Narcotics complaint.

11:27 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Reckless driver.

11:31 a.m. Lafayette; Arrest.

11:34 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.

11:49 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

12:16 p.m. 1000 block of Maple Street; Residential burglary.

1:11 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Theft.

2:24 p.m. Martin Lu-ther King and Victor II boulevards; Crash.

3:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

3:32 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

3:45 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Intoxicated subject.

4:14 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.

4:28 p.m. 900 block of Marshall Street; Vehicle burglary.

5:42 p.m. Orange Street; Disturbance.

7:44 p.m. Hemlock and Maple streets; Fire.

9:13 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

9:14 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

10:43 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Suspicious person.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

3:24 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver

4:25 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

4:34 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Simple battery.

5:56 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Vehicle burglary.