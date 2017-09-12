Radio Log for September 12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Sept. 11
6:48 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Remove subject.
8:08 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Warrant arrest.
8:45 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.
10:14 a.m. 1100 block of Hickory Street; Alarm.
11:21 a.m. La. 182; Narcotics complaint.
11:27 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Reckless driver.
11:31 a.m. Lafayette; Arrest.
11:34 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.
11:49 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
12:16 p.m. 1000 block of Maple Street; Residential burglary.
1:11 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Theft.
2:24 p.m. Martin Lu-ther King and Victor II boulevards; Crash.
3:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.
3:32 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
3:45 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Intoxicated subject.
4:14 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.
4:28 p.m. 900 block of Marshall Street; Vehicle burglary.
5:42 p.m. Orange Street; Disturbance.
7:44 p.m. Hemlock and Maple streets; Fire.
9:13 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
9:14 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
10:43 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Suspicious person.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
3:24 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver
4:25 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
4:34 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Simple battery.
5:56 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Vehicle burglary.