Police: Woman used brass knuckles to damage vehicle

A 49-year-old Morgan City woman was booked into jail Wednesday after she used brass knuckles to damage a vehicle, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Sandra Fabre, 49, of Maine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of a weapon and on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a home on Everett Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Fabre was identified as the individual causing the disturbance. Fabre had come to the home, armed herself with brass knuckles and began damaging a vehicle on the property, Blair said.

Officers located Fabre, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Fabre also held an active warrant for her arrest. The warrant stems from a November 2017 incident during which Fabre allegedly committed a theft of $200 from an individual, Blair said. Fabre was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tosha M. Gonsoulin, 25, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance — drug free zone, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17 years old.

Officers responded to a home on Garber Street in regard to possible drug activity inside the home. Officers arrived and located Gonsoulin and a child. Gonsoulin was informed of why officers were at her home.

Gonsoulin gave officers consent to search the home, and they located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the home, Blair said. The home is within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, which is considered a drug-free zone. Gonsoulin was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Zachary Mahfouz, 24, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mahfouz turned himself in at parish jail. Bail was set at $1,500.

—Tyler Davis, 21, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

A detective obtained the warrant after investigating a reported case of domestic abuse in April. The deputy found evidence that Davis struck a woman in the face while the two were in a vehicle driving in the Patterson area, Blair said. Davis turned himself in at parish jail. No bail was set.

—Katherine Maher, 21, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 a.m. Thursday on a charge of no driver’s license.

A deputy investigating a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista found that one of the drivers, Maher, did not have a license, Anslum said. Maher was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.