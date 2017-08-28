Police: Woman threatened people with gun

A 21-year-old Baldwin woman was arrested Sunday in Morgan City after she threatened people with a firearm during an altercation, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jalaicia N. Collins, 27, of Kaylie Lane in Baldwin, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated assault and disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Mount Street in Morgan City in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and learned that Collins had brandished a firearm during the altercation and threatened the victims, Blair said.

The firearm was located in the area and Collins was arrested. She was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 76 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Carol S. Narcisse, 41, of Teurlings Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of MDMA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free-zone and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 70 in regard to a suspicious person. The person had left the area prior to officers arriving and a description of the vehicle and person was obtained. The vehicle and person were located a short time in the area at which time officers initiated a stop.

Officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Officers identified Narcisse, who had exited his vehicle, Blair said. Report

Narcisse resisted officers when he was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of suspected MDMA, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The incident took place within a drug-free zone. Narcisse was jailed.

—Jacob R. Salley, 39, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Eighth Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived and Salley was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Salley was jailed.

—Austin J. Landry, 25, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with criminal damage to property.

Landry was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant. The warrant stems from an April 16 investigation where the victim alleged that Landry damaged property that belonged to them, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for Landry’s arrest. Landry was jailed.

—Walter S. Banegas-Portillo, 21, of Village Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense, no driver’s license and open container in a motor vehicle.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department and the Louisiana State Police conducted a sobriety check point in the area of La. 182 in Morgan City. Officers came in contact with a vehicle at which time the officers observed an open container of alcohol.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Banegas-Portillo, who was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.195 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.

Banegas-Portillo was also didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Robert E. Byrd, 41, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and failure to secure registration.

Patrol officers observed a motorcycle being operated in the area of La. 182 and the license plate on the bike was not visible. A stop was initiated, and Byrd was identified as the operator of the motorcycle, Blair said.

Byrd also had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Byrd was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported 131 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests:

—A juvenile male, 15, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana. School resource officers responded to Patterson High School in regard to a juvenile being in possession of marijuana while on campus, Hebert said.

The juvenile was released into the custody of his guardian, pending juvenile proceedings.

—Devin Bell, 26, of Gabriel Street in Franklin, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of no vehicle registration, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on person, and failure to honor written promise.

A deputy in the Patterson area observed a vehicle traveling with a broken tail light, Hebert said. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90 near Red Cypress, and made contact with Bell.

The deputy learned that Bell held an active warrant. Bell was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bell was released on $355 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Malcomb Williams III, 18, of Broussard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding 36 mph in a 20 mph zone, flight from an officer and no driver’s license. Williams posted $2,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.