Police: Woman threatened people with gun

A 26-year-old Morgan City woman was caught Wednesday on a warrant accusing her of threatening people with a gun during an April incident in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Shakettia N. Skinner, 26, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Skinner was located and arrested in the area of Railroad Avenue on a warrant. The warrant stems from an April investigation when patrol officers responded to the area of Mount Street in regard to a disturbance.

Victims alleged that Skinner brandished a firearm and made threats during a verbal altercation. A warrant was prepared for Skinner’s arrest. Skinner was jailed with bail set at $7,500.

Blair reported responding to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Cade Ordoyne, 18, of Brier Street in Schriever, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of direct contempt of court. Ordoyne was arrested in city court after he caused a disturbance during court proceedings. Ordoyne was jailed.

—Farrah L. Ledet, 38, of East 45th Street in Cut Off, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Ledet was located and arrested at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City Court warrant. Ledet was jailed.

—Dakota A. Daigle, 24, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Daigle was located and arrested in the area of Second Street on a city court warrant. Daigle was jailed.

—Belinda Bourque, 43, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:01 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Second Street in regard to a suspicious person in the area knocking on doors. Officers arrived, and Bourque was identified as the person in the area.

Bourque was found to be in an intoxicated state. Bourque was transported to a home on Arenz Street and instructed to stay home due to her level of intoxication.

A short time later, officers responded to the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to another suspicious person complaint. Officers arrived and located Bourque as the person who was the reason for the complaint. Bourque was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—James Bailey Jr., 23, of Railroad Road in Patterson, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of telephone harassment. Bailey turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was released on $2,000 bail.

—Kimber Thompson, 29, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft of goods. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned from store security personnel that Thompson concealed items in a backpack and then attempted to leave the store without paying for the goods. The deputy collected evidence of the crime and released Thompson on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Roger Short, 31, of Mary Street in Gibson, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant from the 32nd Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of failure to secure vehicle registration and no driver’s license.

A deputy investigated a complaint of a suspicious person in a vehicle in a parking lot off U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. The deputy identified the person as Short and located the active warrant for his arrest. Short was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.