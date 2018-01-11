Police: Woman stole $1,300 worth of items

A 28-year-old Morgan City woman has been accused of stealing items worth over $1,300 during a December incident, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Shuna Robertson, 28, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting and on warrants charging her with theft $1,000 to $5,000 and criminal damage to property

—Colbianta F. Spain, 17, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Patton Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Spain and Robertson were identified as being involved, Blair said.

Spain and Robertson were involved in a fist fight, Blair said. Robertson was found to hold active warrants through the Morgan City Police.

The warrants stem from a Dec. 22, 2017, incident when officers responded to a home in the area of 11th Street in regard to a theft.

Robertson allegedly took items valued at $1,314 belonging to the victim, Blair said. Robertson also allegedly damaged property belonging to the victim. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Robertson’s arrest. Spain and Robertson were both jailed.

Blair reported responding to 20 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Duane K. Shaffer, 53, of Maryland Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a home on Maryland Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Shaffer was identified as one of the people involved. Shaffer was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Shaffer was jailed.

—Benjamin Cheramie, 47, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Fig Street in regard to an unknown person inside the home. Officers arrived, and the victim said when they awoke they found a man sleeping on the sofa, Blair said.

Officers located Cheramie in the home. Cheramie was arrested and when being taken into custody resisted officers. Cheramie was jailed.

—Brad J. Derouen, 27, of South Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Derouen was located and arrested at the Patterson Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. Derouen was jailed.

—Wedell Charles, 66, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Jerry Charles Jr., 52, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday on charges of distribution of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance-drug-free zone and transaction involving proceeds from drug activity.

Patrol officers observed two men conduct a hand to hand transaction in the area of Fifth Street. Officers located the two men and identified them as Wedell Charles and Jerry Charles Jr., Blair said.

Wedell Charles admitted to purchasing marijuana from Jerry Charles Jr., Blair said. The suspected marijuana was recovered from Wedell Charles. Jerry Charles was in possession of cash believed to be derived from illicit sales of narcotics, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Both men were jailed.

—Ashley Bourgois, 31, of Three B’s Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 5:21 a.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and obscenity.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Allison Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Bourgois was identified, Blair said. Bourgois was in an intoxicated state and exposed herself and made sexual advances to the officer, Blair said. Bourgois was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Myron Bourque, 57, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace fighting and disturbing the peace by using offensive language.

—Frank Keller Jr., 30, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

—Beth Bourque, 55, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting and disturbing the peace by using offensive language.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a fight in progress in the street on Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with the people involved as well as multiple witnesses and found that Myron Bourque, Beth Bourque and Keller engaged in a physical altercation, Anslum said.

The deputy also collected evidence that Myron Bourque and Beth Bourque yelled racial slurs during an argument that preceded the fight, Anslum said. Myron Bourque was jailed and then released on $2,000 bail. Beth Bourque and Keller were released on summonses to appear in court April 2.

—Brandon Mayon, 28, of Gerald Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple assault.

A deputy working a separate complaint at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City observed Mayon enter the emergency room lobby and make verbal threats to another man, Anslum said. Mayon was jailed and then released on $1,000 bail.

—Jaquisha Singleton, 24, of Old U.S. 51 in Amite, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday on charges of window tint violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The detectives with the K-9 unit was traveling on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area when he observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows suspected of obstructing the driver’s clear view of the roadway and surroundings. The detective conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Singleton.

While speaking with Singleton, the deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a glass jar containing marijuana, a marijuana cigar and cigar wrappers, Anslum said. Singleton was jailed and then released on $3,750 bail.

—A juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of clonazepam with the intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

A school resource officer investigated a report of clonazepam pills being located at Patterson High School. The school resource officer collected evidence that a student brought pills to school and gave them to two other students, Anslum said. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings. The case remains under investigation.

—Lisa Businelle, 54, of Universe Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Milton Perry, 50, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a call for service about a possible disturbance in progress at a home on Universe Road in Bayou Vista. Deputies made contact with Businelle and Perry in the garage of the home and smelled the strong odor of marijuana, Anslum said.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies located a bag of marijuana, a water pipe used for smoking marijuana, and other items of drug paraphernalia in the garage, Anslum said. Businelle and Perry were released on summonses to appear in court April 2.

—Lacey Yates, 34, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of improper lane usage and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy investigating a separate complaint came into contact with Yates and located the active warrant for arrest. Yates was taken into custody on Riverview Drive in Patterson and jailed with bail set at $500.

—Michael Morris, 19, of Franklin, was additionally charged at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday with simple battery.

—Roderick Hunter, 26, of Berwick, was additionally charged at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday with simple battery.

—Jeremy Butler, 30, of Charenton, was additionally charged at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday with simple battery.

—Richard Barrick III, 36, of Bayou Vista, was additionally charged at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday with simple battery.

Correctional deputies investigating a disturbance in a dorm at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center found that Morris, Hunter, Butler and Barrick struck another inmate, Anslum said. All four of the inmates charged remain incarcerated.

Patterson Police made the following arrests:

—Lovana M. Burrell, 29, of West Ibert Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Dec. 28 on a charge of disturbing the peace. Burrell was released on a summons to appear in court.

—Amon Deshawn Solone, 29, of St. Lucy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Dec. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear for no driver’s license on person. Solone posted $464 cash bail.

—Ronald Johnson Jr., 27, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Dec. 31 on a charge of remaining where forbidden. Johnson posted $500 bail.

—Lemarcus Jennings, 31, of Gail Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Dec. 31 on a charge of discharging fireworks in the city limits and resisting an officer by failure to comply. Jennings posted cash bail.

—Shawn M. Welsh, 47, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Jan. 3 on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

—Shamus M. Dardeau, 42, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Jan. 4 on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

—Shaquita M. Granger, 19, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Jan. 5 on a charge of remaining where forbidden. She was released on a summons to appear in court.

—James Thomas Vincent, 36, of Seventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Jan. 8 on a charge of no driver’s license. Vincent posted $313 cash bail.

—Johnathan K. Perry, 33, of N Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Monday on charges of two counts for failure to appear in court.

—Chane Favors, 42, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

—Geavanna Riles, 28, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for criminal damage to property over $500. Riles posted $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Stanley Ruffin Sr., 50, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and two taillights required. Ruffin posted $1,250 bail.