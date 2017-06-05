Police: Woman possessed stolen vehicle

A 19-year-old Belle Rose woman was caught Saturday after Morgan City police discovered that she was in possession of a stolen vehicle, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Katie J. McKee, 19, of La. 1 in Belle Rose, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a stolen item over $1,500.

Police conducted an investigation in regard to a stolen vehicle. During the investigation, McKee was identified as a suspect. McKee allegedly admitted to having possession of the vehicle in Morgan City. McKee was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 129 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Brodie Boudreaux, 23, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived and located Boudreaux. According to reports, Boudreaux was found to be in an intoxicated state. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Kimberly Evans, 25, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to a local business in the area of La. 70 in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived and located Evans, who was in possession of suspected synthetic cannabinoids and drug paraphernalia. Evans was jailed.

—Tommy D. Donati II, 34, of Carter Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Donati was located and arrested at the Patterson Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. Donati was jailed.

—Patrick D. Guarisco, 53, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Front Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived and located Guarisco in the area. Guarisco was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic cannabinoids and drug paraphernalia. Guarisco was jailed.

—Rebecca L. Loustalot, 29, of Anderson Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with possession of a stolen item over $1,500.

Loustalot was located at the police department and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation in regard to a stolen boat from a local business. Police found evidence linking Loustalot to the crime. Loustalot was jailed. The investigation is ongoing.

—Orrando M. Guidry, 46, of Florida Alley in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of crack cocaine, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Marshall Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived and located Guidry in the area. Guidry was found to be in an intoxicated state and in possession of suspected crack cocaine.

The area of the incident was a drug-free zone. Guidry was jailed.

—Frank Krabseth, 60, of Norway, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Roderick Street in regard to a battery that was committed. Officers arrived and Krabseth was identified as the suspect who allegedly committed a battery on the victim. Krabseth was jailed.

—Wesley R. Bass, 20, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Bass was located and arrested in the area of Clothilde Street on a city court warrant. Bass was jailed.

—Ciara V. Williams, 28, of Tom Park Drive in Houston, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, flight from an officer and on warrants for three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and failure to appear for trial.

A patrol officer initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of Second Street due to improper lighting. The operator of the vehicle exited and while speaking with the officer, the passenger fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police were able to catch up to the vehicle as it was turning onto Oil Tank Alley. The vehicle stopped, at which time police located Williams.

Williams allegedly admitted that she had fled due to active warrants for city court. Williams had a suspended driver’s license. Williams was jailed.

—Cesar Augusto Montes Cabrera, 28, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lighting, no driver’s license and open container and on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Veterans Boulevard without any lighting. A stop was initiated and Cabrera was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Cabrera did not have a valid driver’s license and an open alcoholic beverage was located in the vehicle. Cabrera also had active warrants for city court. Cabrera was jailed.

—Clarence Darby, 35, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and disregard of traffic control signals.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling in the area of Ditch Avenue fail to stop at the red light. A stop was initiated and Darby was identified as the driver.

According to reports, Darby displayed signs of nervousness while speaking with officers. Darby was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Darby was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Clarence Francois, 50, of Barrow Street in Amelia, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal damage to property, simple battery and on two warrants for failure to appear to a pay fine.

Francois was located and arrested on warrants. The warrants from a May 2016 investigation during which Francois allegedly entered a home, damaged property and committed a battery on the victim.

Francois had already fled the scene when officers arrived. A warrant was prepared for his arrest. Francois was jailed.

—David L. Martinez, 53, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting an officer and a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Martinez was located and arrested in the area of 11th Street on warrants. Martinez, who was found to be in an intoxicated state, was yelling profane language during the encounter. Martinez also resisted officers during the arrest. Martinez was jailed.

—Raul O. Navarez, 54, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $750.

Navarez was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on active warrants held by the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from an investigation during which Navarez was identified as a suspect that committed a theft in May. Navarez was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 132 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Amber Metrejean, 27, of California Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy located Metrejean at her home on the warrant and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Metrejean paid a $73.80 fine and was released to appear in court June 7.

—Chance Boudreaux, 22, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft of goods.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned from store security personnel that Boudreaux attempted to leave the store without paying for an item. Following the deputy’s investigation, Boudreaux was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 8.

—Bradley Druilhet, 30, of Adam Street in Morgan City, was additionally charged at 3:48 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple assault. Druilhet was already incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

—Michelle Ashley, 47, of South Verret Street in Amelia, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of violation of protective orders.

A deputy investigating a complaint of a violation of a protective order found evidence that Ashley went to the victim’s residence in Amelia in violation of the court order. Ashley was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Ashley was released on $2,500 bail.

—Sharla Daniels, 47, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned from store security personnel that Daniels was seen concealing items in her purse. The deputy collected additional evidence in the crime. Following the investigation, Daniels was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 8.

—Michelle Landry, 44, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of Prozac and Flexeril without a prescription.

—Clarence Francois III, 50, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at10:04 p.m. Saturday on warrants from Morgan City Police Department and the City Court of Morgan City for criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery, failure to appear on the charges of flight from an officer, and failure to appear on the charge of appearing in public intoxicated.

While investigating a complaint of loud noise coming from a home on Carol Road, deputies encountered two people at two separate apartments at the complex. The two people were identified as Landry and Francois.

Inside Landry’s apartment, deputies found Flexeril and Prozac pills, a pipe used for smoking illicit drugs and a grinder. Deputies located active warrants for Francois’ arrest.

Landry and Francois were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set for Landry. Francois was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department jail.

—Andy Nguyen, 22, of Chatsworth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 1 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

A deputy investigating a report of suspicious people at the Berwick Boat Landing located several people standing around parked vehicles including Nguyen.

While speaking with Nguyen, the deputy observed two female juveniles hiding in the back seat of his vehicle. During the investigation, the deputy also located three bags of marijuana and a marijuana grinder in the vehicle. The juveniles were released to their guardians.

Nguyen was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Nguyen was released on $4,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief Police James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Tara Collins, 33, of Live Oak Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension. Collins posted $1,000 bail.

—Katy Ghirardi, 24, of Becky Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Saturday on charges of stop sign violation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated child endangerment and simple criminal damage to property. Ghirardi posted $3,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.