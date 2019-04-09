Police: Woman phoned in false emergency

Morgan City police arrested a 52-year-old woman and charged her with calling in a false emergency after the department got multiple 911 calls requesting medical attention, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Lisa Ann Willis, 52, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Monday on charges of simple battery and criminal mischief-false emergency.

Morgan City Police Department received several calls via 911 requesting medical attention at an Egle Street home. When officers arrived, they identified Willis as the caller. Willis refused aid or did not answer the door, Blair said. When the officers responded to the last call, Willis struck a first responder in the chest, Blair said. Willis was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kelly Joseph Hukill II, 30, of Saturn Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Monday on charges of remaining after forbidden and resisting an officer.

Officers responded to a Second Street home in reference to Hukill being on the property after previously being barred from the property. Officers arrived and located Hukill still on the property. When officers attempted to arrest Hukill he fled on foot, Blair said. Pursuing officers were able to capture Hukill and take him into custody. He was jailed.

—Destiny N. Escort, 23, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Monday on charges of failure to report an accident, driving under suspension and no vehicle insurance.

Officers were dispatched to a business parking lot on Victor II Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash. Responding officers were advised one of the vehicles had fled the scene. Responding officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver, Escort, on Mallard Street, Blair said.

Escort had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle did not have current insurance, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Jade M. Aucoin, 27, of Renwick Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with no headlights and possession of marijuana first offense.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90 and identified the driver as Aucoin. A warrants check revealed police had warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 22 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Scott Christopher Dehart, 37, of La. 182 East in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Dehart was located at the St. Mary Parish jail and booked on the warrant. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Alediamonique Payton, 28, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for no driver’s license and loud music. Payton posted $570 bail.

—Cameron Jackson, 19, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at noon Monday on a warrant for another jurisdiction. No bail was set.

—Lavontre Johnson, 20, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 1 p.m. Monday on a warrant for another jurisdiction. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Chad Bertrand, 34, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Monday on charges of switched license plate, driving under suspension and no insurance. Bertrand posted $378 bail.