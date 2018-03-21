Police: Woman had large amount of marijuana

A 21-year-old New Iberia woman was booked Tuesday in Morgan City on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Sydnie L. Wainwright, 21, of New Horizons Mobile Home Park in New Iberia, was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Wainwright was located and arrested at Morgan City Police Department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a March 15 investigation when officers were assisting Patterson Police Department with an investigation that led to the Morgan City area.

The investigation led to a home in the area of Sacred Heart Drive, where Wainwright and several other people were identified. Wainwright was allegedly in possession of a large amount of suspected marijuana, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Wainwright’s arrest. Wainwright was jailed. The investigation is still ongoing.

Blair reported that officers responded to 46 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tanner W. Beglau, 30, of East Old Spanish Trail in New Iberia, was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with seven counts of failure to appear for trial.

Beglau was located and arrested at Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Beglau was jailed.

—Dustin C. Lennep, 41, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Lennep was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on a city court warrant. Lennep was jailed.

—Demetrius J. Green, 26, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment, another warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment and on a 16th Judicial District warrant charging him with failure to appear for revocation.

—Cortez Francois, 22, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of promethazine with codeine.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated, and Green was identified as the driver and Francois as an occupant. Francois was in possession of suspected marijuana, promethazine with codeine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Green had several active arrest warrants through city court and 16th Judicial District Court. Green and Cortez were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Traylin Smith, 24, of Ellis Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

A deputy responding to a call for service in the Patterson area made contact with Smith and located the active warrant for his arrest. The deputy transported Smith to parish jail. No bail is set.

—Sheila Sons, 32, of O Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. During booking at parish jail, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Sons. No bail is set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Alicia Bertrand, 33, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of aggravated domestic abuse battery. No bail was set yet.

—Eric Gaskins, 37, of Como Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. Gaskins posted $5,000 bail.

—Chane Favors, 42, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace by language, disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting an officer with force or violence and simple battery. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.