Police: Woman had heroin, other drugs

A 35-year-old Morgan City woman was caught with heroin and other drugs after narcotics detectives conducted a search on Duke Street in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Victoria M. Daigle, 35, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of alprazolam, possession of Suboxone with intent to distribute and possession of Subutex .

Narcotics division investigators executed a search warrant in the area of Duke Street. Daigle was identified and found in possession of suspected heroin, alprazolam, Suboxone and Subutex, Blair said. Police found evidence that the suspected Suboxone was intended to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. Daigle was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Keenze Howard, 52, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and failure to appear for arraignment.

Howard was located and arrested at the Franklin Police Department on Morgan City Court warrants. Howard was jailed.

—Caleb Mitchell, 21, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Mitchell was located and arrested at the Franklin Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. Mitchell was jailed.

—Howard Mosely, 42, of Big Cypress Street in Houma, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and inspection required.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle in the area Duke Street with an expired inspection. A stop was initiated, and Mosely was identified as the driver. Mosely was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Mosely was jailed.

—Barney Celestine Jr., 32, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace and a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Glenwood Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Celestine was identified as one of the people involved.

Celestine allegedly became irate and caused a disturbance, Blair said. Celestine was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

The warrant stems from an Oct. 02, 2012, warrant when Celestine allegedly struck the victim during an altercation, Blair said. Celestine had departed the scene prior to officer arrival. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Celestine’s arrest. Celestine was jailed.

—Glynn A. Guidry Jr., 37, of Carline Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Guidry was located and arrested at Patterson Police Department on Morgan City Court warrants. Guidry was jailed.

—Gilbert C. Howard, 48, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment and on a charge of resisting an officer.

Patrol officers observed Howard walking in the area of Freret Street. Howard was known to have an active arrest warrant through 16th Judicial District Court. When the officer attempted to make contact with Howard, he fled on foot, Blair said. Howard was eventually located and then jailed.

—Shantel M. Bouffanie, 44, of Little Pine Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Thursday on a charge of DWI first offense.

Patrol officers responded to a hotel in the area of La. 182 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived, and Bouffanie was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles involved.

Bouffanie was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Bouffanie registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content, Blair said. Officers suspected the use of prescription medication, Blair said. Bouffanie submitted to a blood test, which is pending with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Blair said. Bouffanie was jailed.

—Taylor R. Brown, 22, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

—Shundren K. Johnson, 21, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Friday on charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Fourth Street in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated, and Brown was identified as the driver. Johnson was identified as an occupant. Johnson and Taylor were in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Brown was found to hold an active arrest warrant through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Johnson held one through 16th Judicial District Court. Brown and Johnson were jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Benjamin Cheramie, 47, of Southdown Trailer Park in Gibson, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Thursday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of marijuana. No bail was set yet.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Bob Simmons, 62, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy working in Bayou Vista came into contact with Simmons and located the active warrant for his arrest. Simmons was booked into parish jail and then released on $750 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.

