Police: Woman cut victim with knife in Sept. 2017 incident

A 33-year-old Morgan City woman was booked on domestic abuse and aggravated battery warrants from a September 2017 incident when she cut someone with a knife, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Waynisha Navy, 33, of Oriole Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with domestic abuse battery and aggravated battery.

Navy was located and arrested in the area of Oriole Street on warrants. The warrants stem from a Sept. 6, 2017, investigation when officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a battery that had been committed.

Navy was identified as one of the parties involved. Navy allegedly brandished a knife, cutting the victim during an altercation. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Navy’s arrest. Navy was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 45 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kyle Q. Rhett, 27, of General McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under suspension fourth offense.

Patrol officers observed Rhett operating a vehicle in the area of Railroad Avenue and had knowledge that his driver’s license was under suspension, Blair said. A stop was initiated when Rhett was arrested and jailed.

—Abram M. Granger Jr., 19, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Granger was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Granger was jailed.

—Juan M. Ponce, 36, of Canal Street in Plaquemine, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles.

Patrol officers responded to a local motel in the area of La. 182 in regard to narcotics activity. Officers arrived when Ponce was identified. Ponce was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A child was located in the room during the investigation, Blair said. Ponce was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 43 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Delvin Vazquez, 38, of Cenac Street in Houma, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Thursday on charges of DWI, open container and improper lane usage.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to Duhon Boulevard near the U.S. 90 bridge for a drunk driving complaint. The deputy made contact with an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and the driver of the vehicle, Vazquez. The deputy learned that Vazquez swerved in and out of the lanes of travel, Anslum said.

While speaking with Vazquez, the deputy smelled a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him and observed an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle, the sheriff said. Vazquez performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.261 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Vazquez was jailed with bail set at $3,250.

—Ashley Businelle, 31, of Lonely Oak Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Thursday for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

Narcotics detectives with assistance from the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at a residence in Bayou Vista. During the search, detectives located a digital scale and marijuana inside the home.

Detectives made contact with Businelle and learned that the marijuana was hers and she admitted to flushing it down the toilet to avoid getting caught, Anslum said. Businelle was arrested and released to appear on a summons Nov. 13.

—Samantha Ledom, 26, of Nicklaus Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of hydrocodone.

A narcotics detective patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with no license plate lights and a loud modified exhaust. The detective conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, Ledom. During the course of the stop, the detective found a hydrocodone pill in the area where Ledom was sitting. Ledom was booked into jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.