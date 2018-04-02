Police: Woman cut victim with knife

A 23-year-old Morgan City woman allegedly cut someone with a knife during an altercation in the presence of two children, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Kiosha A. Hebert, 23, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Friday on charges of aggravated battery, domestic abuse child-endangerment law, aggravated assault on a dating partner and disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fifth Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Hebert was identified as one of the parties involved.

Hebert allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, Blair said. During the altercation, Hebert stuck the victim, which resulted with them being cut by the knife. There were two children present during the altercation. When officers located Hebert, she began to yell and cause a disturbance, Blair said. Hebert was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 202 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Quintin M. Williams, 35, of Carriage Way Road in Thibodaux, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Williams was located and arrested at the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City police warrant. The warrant stems from a Jan. 6, 2017, investigation when Williams was identified as a suspect in a theft at a business in the area of La. 70, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Williams’ arrest. Williams was jailed.

—Miguel Amador, 42, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for trial. Amador was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Amador was jailed.

—Mark Broussard Jr., 28, of Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Third Street in regard to Broussard being at the location and having an active warrant through city court. Officers arrived and located Broussard. Broussard was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Broussard was jailed.

—Kevin Short Jr., 32, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine, failure to appear to pay a probation fee and probation violation.

Short was located and arrested in the area of Railroad Avenue on city court warrants. Short was jailed.

—Dylan L. Ives, 22, of Morgan City, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana third offense.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle with improper lighting in the area of Onstead Street. Ives was identified as an occupant of the vehicle. Ives was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Ives was jailed.

—Leonardo H. Espinoza, 48, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of an alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fifth Street in regard to a suspicious vehicle. A description of the vehicle was obtained and located in the area a short time later.

A stop was initiated when Espinoza was identified as the driver. Espinoza was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Espinoza was also in possession of open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Espinoza registered 0.198 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Espinoza was jailed.

—Brian E. Dixon, 29, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons second offense, improper lighting, open container and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers observed a person operating a bicycle in the middle of La. 182 without any lighting on the bike, causing a hazard. A stop was initiated when Dixon was identified as the bicyclist.

Dixon was in possession of an open alcoholic beverage and became aggressive with the officer at which time he attempted to detain him, Blair said.

A struggle ensued when a handgun fell out of Dixon’s pocket, Blair said. Dixon was a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. Dixon was jailed.

—Lawrence A. Garrett, 21, of Florida Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine, two warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine, a warrant charging him with probation violation and a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information.

A stop was initiated on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 90 where Garrett was identified as an occupant. Garrett allegedly provided a false name upon initial contact. Garrett held several active arrest warrants through city court. Garret was jailed.

—Robert J. Theodore Jr., 29, of David Street in New Roads, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of weapons and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated when Theodore was identified as the driver.

Theodore was in possession of a large amount of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Theodore was also in possession of a firearm. Theodore was jailed.

—Scotty Adkins, 46, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and failure to appear to pay a fine.

Adkins was located and arrested in the area of Roderick Street on city court and police warrants. The warrants through the Morgan City police stem from a Sept. 20, 2017, investigation when Adkins was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine that was destined to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Adkins’ arrest. Adkins was jailed.

—Ryan A. Billiot, 37, of Saizon Street in Port Barre, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for trial. Billiot was located and arrested in the area of Sixth Street on a city court warrant. Billiot was jailed.

—Michael B. Mullis, 39, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. Friday on charges of two counts of simple battery and criminal damage to property.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Franklin Street in regard to a disturbance. Mullis was identified as striking two victims and damaging property, Blair said. Mullis was jailed.

—Frank D. Peavy, 46, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace and criminal damage to property.

Patrol officers responded to a residence in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Peavy was identified as one of the parties involved. Peavy allegedly caused a disturbance and damaged property belonging to the victim, Blair said. Peavy was jailed.

—Logan M. Blanchard, 20, of La. 70 in Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, driving under suspension and improper equipment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue with improper equipment. A stop was initiated when Blanchard, the driver, was found to have a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Blanchard was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Blanchard was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail for chemical test which he submitted to, resulting in 0.085 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Blanchard was jailed.

—Winn Dowell, 50, of Cecelia Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated when Dowell was identified as the driver.

Dowell was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Dowell registered 0.18 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Dowell was jailed.

—Harold H. Ross, 36, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived, and Ross was identified as the driver. Ross was in an intoxicated state and refused field sobriety and chemical tests, Blair said. A search warrant was obtained to draw blood for chemical analysis, which is pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Ross was jailed.

—Jeremiah Luke, 38, of 79 Pines Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived and Luke was identified. Luke was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Luke was jailed.

—Brett A. Rome, 25, of Susan Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Saturday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and motorcycle endorsement required.

Patrol officers observed a motorcycle being operated in the area of Sixth Street in a reckless manner. A stop was initiated when Rome was identified as the driver of the motorcycle. Rome did not have a motorcycle endorsement, Blair said. Rome was jailed.

—Samantha M. Williams, 29, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Louisa Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Williams and a juvenile were identified. Williams and the juvenile were allegedly engaged in a fist fight, Blair said. Williams was jailed, and the juvenile was booked and released to a guardian.

—Jeana Domangue, 24, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with simple assault.

Domangue was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a March 14 investigation when Domangue allegedly threatened the victim during an altercation, Blair said. The investigation continued, and a warrant was prepared for Domangue’s arrest. Domangue was jailed.

—Paul E. Granger, 41, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Saturday on charges of flight from an officer and disregard of traffic controls and on a hold for Patterson police.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle disregard a traffic control in the area of Grizzaffi Street. A stop was initiated when the driver of the vehicle failed to stop. The vehicle traveled for a short distance when the driver stopped, and an occupant fled the area on foot, Blair said.

Granger was found to hold an active arrest warrant through the Patterson police. Granger was jailed.

—Victoria L. Stephens, 25, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Stephens was located and arrested in the area of Ditch Avenue on a city court warrant. Stephens was jailed.

—Alvaro Balanos-Franco, 40, of Shaw Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI fist offense, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, improper lane usage, improper turning and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane. The vehicle also negotiated an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Balanos-Franco was identified as the driver. Balanos-Franco was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Balanos-Franco didn’t have a valid driver’s license and registered 0.087 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Balanos-Franco was jailed.

—Lance T. Ashmore, 25, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee. Ashmore was located and arrested in the area of Third Street on a city court warrant. Ashmore was jailed.

—Brittany A. Gregoriff, 23, of Sixth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear for trial. Gregoriff was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Gregoriff was jailed.

—Madison H. Gonteski, 19, of La. 662 in Amelia, was arrested at 8 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in which Gonteski was an occupant. Gonteski was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Gonteski was jailed.

—Joseph J. Julien, 52, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Monday on charges of DWI first offense, improper turning and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Fourth Street negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Julien was identified as the driver.

Julien was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Julien was also in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. Julien registered 0.116 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Julien was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 151 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jason Ackman, 34, of Shivers Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Thursday on a charge of vehicle burglary.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at a business on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area. The deputy learned that a man was seen inside the victim’s truck. With the assistance of witnesses, the deputy positively identified the suspect as Ackman and located him walking in the area, Anslum said.

The deputy gathered additional evidence linking Ackman to the crime and subsequently transported him to parish jail for booking. Bail is set at $10,000.

—Conner Duplantis, 17, of Fairmont Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Legend Drug without a prescription, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding possible illegal drug activity at a residence on Fairmont Avenue in Bayou Vista. While speaking with people outside the home, the deputy observed a man exit a shed and flee on foot.

The man was later located a few blocks away. He was identified as Duplantis and was detained pending an investigation, Anslum said. Deputies found items of drug paraphernalia inside the shed, pills in Duplantis’ bedroom and a bag of marijuana where Duplantis had fled, Anslum said.

A narcotics section detective assisting with the case found evidence that Duplantis was selling the marijuana, the sheriff said. Duplantis was jailed with no bail set.

—Ricky Mire Jr., 37, of Jordin Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding domestic abuse at a Bayou Vista home. The deputy found evidence that Mire pushed a woman to the floor during an argument, Anslum said. Mire was booked into jail and then released on $2,500 bail.

—Christopher Lemoine, 52, of La. 182 East in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy responded to a report of a disturbance in progress at a home in Bayou Vista. The deputy found evidence that Lemoine forcefully grabbed a woman by the arm and pulled her, Anslum said. Lemoine was booked into jail and released on $2,500 bail.

—Agatha McCleary, 25, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft.

A deputy responded to a report of theft at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with security personnel and learned that the suspect drank an energy drink and then left the store without paying for the item. The deputy positively identified the suspect as McCleary and located her at her home, Anslum said. Following the investigation, McCleary was released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

—Dakota Sauce, of Taryn Lane in Ricohoc, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of hydroxyzine without a prescription.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a person walking on Mars Road and stopped to speak with him. The deputy identified the person as Sauce. While talking with him, the deputy received consent to search and located five pills in his possession, Anslum said. The deputy transported Sauce to parish jail with no bail set.

—Brittany Gregorieff, 23, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Sunday on a City Court of Morgan City warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling Siracusa observed a vehicle fail to signal multiple turns and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Gregorieff, located the active warrant for her arrest and transported her to parish jail for booking. Gregorieff was then transferred to the Morgan City Police Department jail for housing.

—A juvenile male, 16, of St. Martinville, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista.

The deputy learned from store security personnel that the juvenile attempted to leave the store without paying for an item, Anslum said. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Therold James, 33, of Bayou Vista, was additionally charged at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday with criminal damage to property. Correctional deputies at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center found that James, an inmate, damaged a fire sprinkler in a cell. James remains incarcerated.

—Cathy Cross, 65, of Franklin, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday for theft. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned from store security personnel that Cross concealed items in her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. Cross was released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

Patterson police reported the following arrests:

—Phi H. Duval, 34, of Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Thursday on a charge of failure to appear for shoplifting. Duval was released by the city magistrate and restitution made.

—Derick A. Labry, 39, of Cleveland Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property. Labry was jailed on $500 bail.

—Lacy L. Johnson, 33, of Tall Timber Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information and on St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging her with possession of marijuana, disturbing the peace, simple battery, domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage to property less than $500. Johnson was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Michael Martin Jr., 34, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of Subutex. No bail was set yet.

—Storm Griffin, 18, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $176.