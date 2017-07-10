Police: Woman cut victim with eyebrow archer

A 21-year-old Morgan City woman was accused Saturday of cutting someone with a razor blade during an altercation in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Leronika S. Hawkins, 21, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice.

—Angel A. Hawkins, 19, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

—Ti’ryce Oliney, 20, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, arrested at 5:10 a.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Park Road in regard to an altercation that had taken place. Officers arrived and reports indicate that the victim was located and found to be injured with several lacerations from a weapon.

The investigation continued and Leronika Hawkins, Angel Hawkins and Oliney were located and identified as suspects, Blair said.

The Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division responded to assist and found evidence linking the trio to the crime.

During the altercation, Leronika Hawkins was identified as cutting the alleged victim with the razor blade of an eyebrow archer and discarded of the weapon to avoid detection, Blair said. Leronika Hawkins, Angel Hawkins and Oliney were jailed.

Blair reported responding to 97 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Stephanie Crawford, 50, of Tower Tank Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Friday on a charge of accessory after the fact to theft over $25,000.

—Jerry L. Percle Jr., 49, of Canton Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Friday on a charge of obstruction of justice.

The Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division began an investigation Monday in regard to stolen equipment from a local business in the area of La. 182.

Percle was developed as a suspect, and police found evidence linking Percle to the crime, Blair said. Percle was jailed on a warrant for theft over $25,000. Detectives learned that Crawford was contacted by Percle and was traveling to another location to move the piece of equipment.

Investigators conducted surveillance on Crawford at which time she was observed traveling to a location in Ascension Parish and removing the equipment. Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Morgan City Police.

When Crawford entered Morgan City a stop was initiated and Crawford was taken into custody. Investigators recovered a Bob-Cat 418 Mini Excavator valued at $35,000. The equipment was returned to the owner and Crawford was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail where she was booked and incarcerated. A warrant was obtained for Percle’s arrest, and he was booked and incarcerated into the Morgan City jail.

—Shawn E. McCauley, 40, of Francis Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, switched license plate, no insurance, improper equipment and on a warrant charging him with telephone harassment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of Sixth Street being operated with improper equipment. A stop was initiated, and McCauley was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

McCauley had a suspended driver’s license, and the license plate on the vehicle was registered to another, Blair said. He was also operating the vehicle without insurance, Blair said.

McCauley was acting in a suspicious manner. McCauley began to resist officers, and after a short struggle, he was taken into custody, Blair said.

He was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. The warrant stems from an investigation in which McCauley continuously contacted the alleged victim numerous times via telephone after being advised not to, Blair said. McCauley was jailed.

—Devonte S. Myles, 23, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Friday on charges of no driver’s license and no insurance.

The Morgan City bike patrol observed Myles operating a vehicle being operated in the area of Wren Street. Myles was known to the officer. And the officer had knowledge that Myles did not possess a valid driver’s license from prior dealings, so the officer initiated a stop, Blair said.

The vehicle Myles was operating didn’t have valid insurance. Myles was jailed.

—Larry Barnett, 38, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, no insurance and on a warrant for failure to appear for revocation.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated by Barnett in the area of U.S. 90. Barnett was known to the officer, and the officer had knowledge that Barnett’s driver’s license was suspended, Blair said. A stop was initiated, and police confirmed that Barnett’s driver’s license was under suspension.

The vehicle Barnett was operating also did not have valid insurance. Barnett held an active warrant for his arrest through the 16th Judicial District Court. Barnett was jailed.

—Heather D. LaCoste, 33, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

LaCoste was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on warrants. LaCoste was jailed.

—Zacolby Granger, 25, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Granger was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. Granger was jailed.

—Crystal R. Swan, 25, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Saturday on a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Swan was located and arrested in the area of Birch Street on a warrant. Swan was jailed.

—Robert W. Levitt Jr., 53, of Portier Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:43 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with hit and run, careless operation of a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

Levitt was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on warrants. The warrants stem from a May investigation of a hit-and-run crash on La. 70. Police found evidence linking Levitt to the crash. Warrants were prepared for Levitt’s arrest. Levitt was jailed.

—Corey Adams, 38, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with criminal damage to property-$500 to $5,000.

Adams was located and arrested in the area of David Drive on warrants. The warrants stem from an April investigation in which Adams allegedly damaged several items of property belonging to the victim valued at over $2,000. Adams was jailed.

—Jonathan E. Tuttle, 46, of Sandra Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, disregard of traffic controls and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Greenwood Street in the opposite lane of travel. The vehicle was also observed failing to stop at a stop sign.

A stop was initiated, and Tuttle was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Tuttle was found to be intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Tuttle was transported to jail for chemical testing. Once at the jail, Tuttle registered 0.152 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Tuttle was jailed.

—Frank Gamble Jr., 62, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street in the center of the both lanes of travel. A stop was initiated and reports indicate that Gamble was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Gamble was found to be in an intoxicated state. Gamble performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Gamble was transported to jail for chemical testing. Once at the jail, Gamble registered 0.083 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Gamble was jailed.

—Christopher P. Waguespack, 41, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Sunday on charges of sexual battery, disturbing the peace intoxicated and simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to a residence in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers learned that Waguespack went to the home of the alleged victim in an intoxicated state.

Waguespack refused the leave and allegedly committed a battery and a sexual battery on the victim, Blair said. Waguespack was located and jailed.

—Jordon R. Bourque, 29, of Liberty Avenue in Lafayette, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired license plate and no insurance.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 and the registration sticker was removed off of the license plate.

A stop was initiated, and Bourque, the driver, had a suspended license. The vehicle also did not have valid insurance and had expired registration. Additionally, Bourque was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Bourque was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 120 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Edward Gil, 39, of Kimberly Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle with an accident, attempted disarming of a police officer, resisting an officer and no seat belt.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling 64 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on U.S. 90 in Berwick and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle sped up and continued east over the U.S. 90 bridge in Morgan City.

The deputy followed the vehicle. The deputy observed Gil standing up through the sun roof of the vehicle while driving the car. Gil then drove off the roadway and into the swampy area along U.S. 90 in Amelia, Blair said.

The deputy quickly exited the police unit and entered the swamp to assist the driver. The deputy found the driver, later identified as Gil, exiting the car.

Gil repeatedly refused the deputies commands to keep his hands visible, Hebert said. As the deputy worked to detain him, Gil grabbed the deputy’s firearm. Gil was detained and transported to Teche Regional Medical Center for treatment. Following his release from the medical center, Gil was jailed with no bail set.

—Joshua Bertrand, 39, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista and collected evidence that Bertrand concealed items on him and attempted to leave the store without paying for the goods. Bertrand was released on a summons to appear on court Oct. 11.

—Zacolby Granger, 25, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 4 p.m. Friday on charges of expired license plate and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

—Stacey Skinner, 51, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired license plate registration on martin Luther King Boulevard in Morgan City. The deputy spoke with the driver, Granger, and found that he had a suspended license.

The deputy allowed Granger to contact a licensed driver to pick up the car instead of having the vehicle towed. The deputy observed a woman drive up to assist Granger in removing the vehicle, Hebert said.

The deputy identified the woman as Skinner and found that she was operating that vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, Hebert said. Both Granger and Skinner were released on summonses to appear in court Oct. 11.

—Jackie Robinson, 26, of Miller Street in Beaumont, Texas, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Friday on a court warrant from the 506th District Court in Waller County, Texas, for failure to appear on the charge of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

A deputy was dispatched to assist U.S. Customs and Enforcement with a suspect who was wanted on the outstanding warrant. The deputy took Robinson into custody at a business on Degravelle Road in Amelia and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista and collected evidence that the juvenile concealed items on him and attempted to leave the store without paying for the goods. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Michael Verdin, 38, of Betty Ruby Drive in Gray, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Sunday on charges of impeding the flow of traffic and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

—Travis Theriot, 27, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Sunday on charges of impeding the flow of traffic and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

A deputy responded to a report of reckless driving on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista. The deputy located the two suspect drivers and identified them as Verdin and Theriot.

The deputy found evidence that the two suspects had attached the rear of their vehicles together with a strap and were driving in opposite directions in a tug of war in the street. Following the investigation, the deputy released Verdin and Theriot on summonses to appear in court Oct. 11.

—Mykella Johnson, 30, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

While investigating a separate incident, a deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from Johnson’s home. The deputy spoke with Johnson who admitted that there was marijuana inside the home, Hebert said. The deputy located the illegal substance and subsequently released Johnson on a summons to appear in court Oct. 11.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Carlos D. Hudson, 39, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving left of center, no driver’s license, DWI first offense and no proof of insurance. No bail is set.

—Raylon Jecori May Sr., 29, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $150,000.

—Shawn M. Welch, 46, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Sunday on charges of appearing intoxicated in public and on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for a revocation hearing for child support. No bail is set.

—Nicholas J. Comeaux, 33, of North Polk Street in Rayne, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery and on a warrant pending another jurisdiction. Bail is set at $319.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Aris Granger, 30, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Saturday on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery involving domestic violence. Granger posted $2,500 bail.

—Michelle Bowers, 43, of Murial Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Monday on charges of no turn signal, driving under suspension and on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on charges of speeding and driving under suspension. Bowers posted $6,250 bail.