Police: Woman committed battery on dating partner

A 58-year-old woman was arrested in Berwick in connection with an incident where she committed a battery on a dating partner, injuring the man’s arm, Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

—Linda Falgout, 58, of Onstead Street in Morgan City was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with battery of dating partner.

On Monday, officers received a complaint concerning a battery that had taken place at a home on Second Street in Berwick. During the investigation, the suspect who committed the battery was identified as Falgout. Police learned that the male victim had gone to Teche Regional Medical Center for treatment of an injury to his arm, Leonard said.

Falgout was later located, interviewed, and a warrant was prepared for her arrest. On Tuesday, Falgout walked in to Berwick Police Department and turned herself in on the warrant. She was jailed awaiting bail to be set.

Leonard reported the following arrest:

—Manuel Perez-Rodriguez, 34, of Cypress, Texas, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Country Club Estates in reference to two suspicious subjects going door to door looking for tree work. The complainant described both subjects and stated that both advised they were from Texas.

Officers responded to the area and located the two subjects fitting the descriptions given. They were located at a local business and identified. Upon making contact, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Leonard said.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located approx. 6 grams of marijuana in the vehicle and also items of drug paraphernalia. During the investigation, police learned that passenger Perez-Rodriguez admitted the marijuana belonged to him, and he was arrested, Leonard said. He was booked into jail and released on $3,500 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 51 calls and reported the following arrests:

—David Tyronne Francois, 47, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with remaining where forbidden.

Francois turned himself in at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a July 12 incident. He was jailed.

—Tra Andrew Acosta, 22, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday on charges of view outward or inward through windshield obscured and a warrant charging him with hit-and-run.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Acosta. Police had a warrant for his arrest. The warrant stems from a June 22 traffic crash investigation. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Chance D. Mitchell, 51, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on charges of two counts of theft by shoplifting and remaining where forbidden. Bail was set at $978.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported no arrests.