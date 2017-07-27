Police: Woman charged with theft of motor vehicle

A 35-year-old Pierre Part woman has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle after she allegedly drove away in a vehicle while negotiating to buy it in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tonya J. Conner, 35, of Derrick Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with theft of a motor vehicle.

Conner was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted Monday in regard to a theft of a motor vehicle.

Conner and the victim were allegedly negotiating the sale of the vehicle at a notary service. The victim stated that the vehicle would not be sold until payment was made.

Conner allegedly refused to make the payment when the victim wanted possession of the vehicle, Blair said. Conner allegedly refused and drove away from the business in the vehicle, Blair said.

The vehicle was located by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and warrants were prepared for Conner’s arrest. Conner was booked into the Morgan City jail.

Blair reported responding to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—June F. Hedges, 49, of South Bay Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with disturbing the peace.

Hedges was located and arrested at the police department. The warrant stems from an investigation in regard to a disturbance that occurred at the Morgan City Recreation Complex.

Hedges was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim at the public venue, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for Hedges’ arrest. Hedges was jailed.

—Craig Hebert, 39, of Poplar Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in a careless manner. A stop was initiated and Hebert was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Hebert was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Hebert refused a field sobriety test, Blair said. Hebert also refused to take a chemical test at the police department. Hebert was jailed.

—Noel Naverro, 32, of Scott Lane in Houma, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds from drug activity and on warrants charging him with resisting an officer by false information and failure to appear to pay a fine.

—Jennifer Watts, 42, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and transaction involving proceeds from drug activity.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a narcotics complaint. Prior to officers arriving in the area, investigators received information that the suspects had left the area in a vehicle.

A description of the vehicle was obtained and it was located a short time later in the area. A stop was initiated and Naverro and Watts were identified as passengers in the vehicle.

Officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Blair said. Naverro held active warrants for his arrest. Watts was found to be in possession of several bags of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, Blair said.

Naverro allegedly admitted that the suspected marijuana was for him and that it was destined to be sold, Blair said. Officers also believed that the cash located was derived from the illicit sales of illegal narcotics, the chief said. The warrant for Naverro’s arrest stems from a Feb. 28 investigation during which Naverro provided a false name to officers, Blair said. Naverro and Watts were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Steve Legnon, 24, of Legnon Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of hit and run driving. Legnon turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Legnon was released on $3,500 bail.

—Perry Richard, 28, of Camelot Hill Drive in Youngsville, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with possession of synthetic cannabinoids second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and abuse of toxic vapors.

The warrant was issued following a March 2013 investigation by narcotics detectives during which synthetic marijuana was found on Richard and drug paraphernalia was located at his home while living on North Third Street in Morgan City, Hebert said.

A correctional officer transported Richard from the Lafayette Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrant. Bail is set at $700.

—Glen Guthrie, 61, of Martin Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

The warrant was issued after deputies responded to a residence in Patterson on July 22 in regard to a physical altercation. Deputies learned that Guthrie pushed the female victim, causing her to hit a table. The victim sustained a fractured hip as a result of the battery.

A warrant was issued for Gurthrie’s arrest. A deputy located Guthrie at a home in Patterson, and he was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Guthrie was released on $2,500 bail.

—Michael Gonzales, 29, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace-offensive words.

Gonzales turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City. A deputy transported Gonzales to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set for $750.

—John Crappell, 43, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple assault.

Deputies working the Bayou Vista area responded to a home on Teche Road for a disturbance. Deputies learned that Crappell made verbal threats on the lives of two victims, Hebert said. Crappell was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Timothy J. Parham Jr., 51, of Gouaux Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense and possession of marijuana first offense. No bail is set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.