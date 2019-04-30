Police: Woman charged with home invasion, damaging property

A 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection with a Feb. 21 incident in Morgan City where she entered a home armed with a knife and damaged property, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Dontreka Marshrieka Tillman, 22, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Monday on warrants charging her with home invasion and two counts of criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Officers came into contact with Tillman on Marguerite Street. A warrant check revealed police held active warrants for her arrest. The warrants stem from a Feb. 21 incident during which complainant alleged that Tillman entered a Cardinal Street home armed with a knife and damaged several items on the property. A warrant for her arrest was obtained from the February incident. She was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Garland Joseph Romero, 31, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. Officers located Romero on Bernice Street on an active warrant for city court. He was jailed.

—Laqwajhia Bourgeois, 21, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Monday on charges of stop sign violation, tail light violation, seat belt violation and two counts of resisting an officer.

An officer observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop on La. 70. The driver was identified as Bourgeois. During the traffic stop, Bourgeois refused to comply with officers and caused a disturbance by using loud profanities, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Kane Alexander Wiggins, 26, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers were dispatched to a Ninth Street business in reference to an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. Upon officers arriving, they came into contact with Wiggins who was passed out inside the business. Officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and suspected impairment, Blair said. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Michael Anthony Leonard, 40, of Watson Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for an imposition hearing on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy was assisting the Franklin Police Department with a traffic stop when he came into contact with Leonard. It was learned that there was an active warrant for Leonard’s arrest. Leonard was transported to parish jail with bail set at $61.13.

—Krystal Nicole Tolento, 31, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on charges of forgery and theft less than $1,000. Tolento was located at parish jail and booked on the charge. No bail was set.

—Leonard Allen Yarborough, 57, of Cane Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a shoplifting. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that Yarborough had taken several items and hid them behind the business, Smith said. All items were recovered. Yarborough was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

Yarborough was also arrested at 11:09 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

A deputy was dispatched to Cane Road in Bayou Vista for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Yarborough, who was under the influence of alcohol, the sheriff said.

Deputies had contact with Yarborough earlier in the night and advised him not to make contact with the occupants of the home, Smith said. Yarborough was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.