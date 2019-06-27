Police: Woman charged with DWI, careless operation

A 36-year-old woman was charged with DWI and careless operation after Morgan City police saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Amanda Irene Davis, 36, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Thursday on charges of careless operation and DWI first offense.

An officer patrolling La. 182 observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Davis. During the traffic stop, the officer suspected driver impairment.

Davis did poorly on a field sobriety test and was transported to a medical facility for a blood test for intoxication, Blair said. A sample was collected and a chemical test for intoxication is pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. She was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Amanda Lynn Smith, 38, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension and no motor vehicle insurance.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Seventh and North Everett streets. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Smith.

A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and had no vehicle insurance, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Glenn Miller Mitchell Jr., 31, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with three counts of failure to appear in court. Mitchell was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on city court warrants. He was jailed.

—Donald R. Brown, 35, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:22 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

A patrol officer came into contact with Brown in the area of Lakewood Drive and La. 70. A warrant check revealed 16th Judicial District Court had a warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jamerson James Williams, 41, of Roselawn Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

Williams was located at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse on the active warrant. Williams was jailed with bail set at $1,432.

—Glenn Miller Mitchell Jr., 31, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Lakeview Road in Amelia when he observed a vehicle without an operating brake light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Mitchell.

The deputy was advised by dispatch that Mitchell held an active warrant for his arrest. Mitchell was jailed with no bail set.

—Rebecca Ann Corbett, 42, of Levee Highway in Pierre Part, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and unauthorized use of a movable $500 or more.

A deputy was dispatched to a location on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista in reference to Corbett, who held an active warrant for her arrest. The deputy made contact with Corbett and advised her of the warrant. Corbett was jailed with no bail set.

—Chelvaura Q. Gray, 32, of Deare Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under suspension.

—Brittany Lynn Epperson, 31, of Lia Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Thursday on charges of no taillights and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Lassus Street in Patterson when he observed a vehicle without operating taillights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Epperson. The deputy was informed by dispatch that Epperson was driving with a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. Epperson was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Marcus Hatch, 45, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While on patrol, an officer observed a male subject slumped over in a chair outside a home on Fourth Street. The officer made contact with Hatch who, while speaking with him, was found to be in possession of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia, Leonard said. Hatch was jailed with bail set at $3,500.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Justin M. Pichoff, 23, of Iberia Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of suspended driver’s license. Pichoff paid $360 bail.