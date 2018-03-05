Police: Woman charged with 4th DWI

A 41-year-old Morgan City woman was booked on her fourth DWI charge after Morgan City police saw a vehicle being driven erratically on La. 70, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Ginger Russell, 41, of Oak Harbor Drive in Stephensville, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI fourth offense, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of gabapentin and possession of mirtazapine.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 70 in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated, and Russell was identified as the driver.

Russell was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Russell was also in possession of suspected gabapentin and mirtazapine, Blair said.

Russell registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Russell is suspected to have been under the influence of narcotics. Russell also submitted to blood analysis, which is pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Records indicated that Russell had three prior DWI offenses, Blair said. Russell was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 107 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Rebecca Martin, 46, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fourth Street in regard to a person lying on the side of the road. Officers arrived, and Martin was identified. Martin was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Derrick Kelly, 23, of Kelly Pellerin Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fifth Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Kelly was identified. Kelly was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Kelly was jailed.

—Paulette Skinner, 42, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Victor II Boulevard in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated, and Skinner was identified as the driver. Skinner had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Michael Marks, 57, of Oil Tank Alley in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Preston Wade, 27, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Federal Avenue in regard to counterfeit money. Officers arrived, and Marks was identified as one of the parties involved. The investigation continued, and Wade was identified as another suspect involved.

Wade was located at a home in the area of Oil Tank Alley. According to reports, Wade had given Marks the counterfeit money to exchange at the store, Blair said. Wade was found in possession of more counterfeit money. Marks was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. The duo was jailed.

—Lance J. Leonard, 44, of S. Bay Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Saturday on charges of theft less than $1,000, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Seventh Street in regard to a complaint of a shoplifter. Leonard reportedly fled the scene on foot and was observed discarding something on the side of the store, Blair said.

Officers arrived in the area, and Leonard was identified. Leonard was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

The object he had discarded was located and contained more suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. Leonard had allegedly taken shoes valued at $10 from the establishment. Leonard was jailed.

—Shauna Priestley, 21, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Federal Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Priestley was identified as one of the people involved. Priestley allegedly struck the victim during the altercation, Blair said. Priestley was jailed.

—Joel Reyes, 21, of West Side Park in Amelia, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Arenz Street with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Reyes was identified as the driver. Reyes was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Reyes was jailed.

—Alicia A. Gilmer, 23, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Pecan Street in regard to an unrelated matter that had occurred the previous day. Officers arrived, and Gilmer was identified. Officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the home, Blair said.

Gilmer was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Two juveniles were also located in the home. The incident took place within a drug-free zone. Gilmer was jailed.

—Harley M. Campo, 23, of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Sunday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Third Street in regard to a missing person complaint. Officers arrived, and learned that Campo had been missing since the night before with a 16-year-old juvenile, Blair said.

Officers utilized the patrol shifts’ resources in an attempt to locate the duo. Campo and the juvenile eventually returned back to the home, Blair said. Campo was jailed. The juvenile was released to a guardian.

—Cody M. Duhon, 34, of Gladu Road in Kaplan, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace and entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Patrol officers responded to a hotel in the area of La. 182 in regard to a removal of a person. Officers arrived, and Duhon was identified.

Duhon was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Duhon caused a disturbance prior to the officers arrival and when asked to leave refused to do so, Blair said. Duhon continued to use profanity and derogatory terms in the presence of the officers. Duhon was jailed.

—Thomas E. Steely Jr., 42, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:49 a.m. Sunday on charges of pssession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging him with criminal conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

—Richard J. Sauce, 42, of Polaris Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:39 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Steely and Sauce were identified. Steely had an active arrest warrant. Sauce had an active warrant for city court.

Steely was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The warrant for Steely stems from a Feb. 2 investigation when Steely was found to be involved in a criminal conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for his arrest. Steely and Sauce were jailed.

—Kellie Boudreaux, 35, of Shaw Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment. Boudreaux was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Christine M. Drinkwater, 37, of Biggs Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial.

—Blaine Case, 24, of Loranger Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to a motel in the area of La. 182 in regard to a complaint of an aggravated assault. Officers arrived, and the victim provided a description of a vehicle that had fled as officers were arriving.

The vehicle was located in the area of La. 182, and Drinkwater was identified as the driver. Case was identified as an occupant. Drinkwater and Case were in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Case was also in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen from Mamou. Records indicated that Case is a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm, Blair said.

Drinkwater also had an active arrest warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Once at the jail, Drinkwater was found to be in possession of more suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. Drinkwater and Case were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 133 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Michael Alvarez, 41, of La. 182 in Ricohoc, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Friday on two warrants charging him with failure to appear on a charge of possession of cocaine. A deputy in the Ricohoc area came into contact with Alvarez and located the active warrant for his arrest. Alvarez was jailed with bail set at $200,000.

—Brooke Mcmanus, 26, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Saturday on three warrants for failure to appear on a charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Mcmanus turned herself in at parish jail on the warrant. Bail was set at $300,000.

—Leslie Matthews, 43, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of DWI, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, inciting to riot, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition and resisting an officer.

A deputy in the Amelia area made contact with Matthews and located an active Terrebonne Parish warrant. Matthews was jailed and then released on recognizance.

—Ashton Martinez, 18, of Aristile Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft of goods. A deputy patrolling the Bayou Vista area responded to a business for a shoplifting incident. The deputy found evidence that Martinez made an attempt to remove an item from the business without paying for it, Anslum said. Martinez was released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Tanner Scarbrough, 18, of Bayou Black Drive in Houma, was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers and possession of marijuana. No bail was set yet.

—Jalen Walker, 26, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 63 mph in a 45 mph zone and driving under suspension. Walker posted $1,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Chantal T. Burke, 24, of Church Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense with minors present. No bail was set yet.

—Jerry L. Favors, 52, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Sunday on charges of theft by shoplifting and remaining where forbidden. No bail was set yet.