Police: Woman caught with heroin, gun at hotel

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at a Morgan City hotel after police found heroin, other drugs and a handgun in a room there, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Candice Lee Ross, 33, of East Garner Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of Suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance laws and a warrant charging her with domestic abuse battery.

Officers executed a search warrant at a hotel on La. 182 in Morgan City and located Ross in a room. During the search, officers located suspected heroin that was destined to be sold in the Morgan City area, Blair said.

Police also located suspected marijuana, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia along with a 9mm handgun, Blair said. The motel room was within a drug-free zone. Ross was jailed.

Blair said officers responded to 118 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gilbert Christopher Howard, 49, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault.

Howard was located at parish jail and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Nov. 20, 2018, incident when Howard allegedly committed an aggravated battery on a victim. He was jailed.

—Lorelyne Marie Gotcher, 33, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Gotcher was located at the Franklin Police Department. She was transported to Morgan City jail.

—Chantelle Marie Hebert, 46, of West Main Street in Delcambre, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear in court. Hebert was located at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

—Anthony C. Janney, 58, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Officers were dispatched to a Maine Street home in reference to Janney refusing to leave the home. Upon officers arriving, they came into contact with Janney who was refusing to leave the property, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Shayna Tatum, 24, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

Tatum was located at the Patterson Police Department and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. She was jailed.

—Donna Harvey, 60, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with probation violation.

Officers came into contact with Harvey on Brashear Avenue, and a warrants check revealed 16th Judicial District Court had a warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Marvin Elvir, 38, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a vehicle speeding on La. 182 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Elvir, who had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 122 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Cory Lee Bashay, 31, of Deare Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving on right side of the road, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle traveling east in the left lane and not pass anyone while traveling in the left lane. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Bashay.

While speaking with Bashay, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle, Smith said. Bashay gave consent to search him, and the deputy found a small amount of marijuana. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a digital scale, Smith said. Bashay was issued a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Dalton Callender, 23, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.

A deputy was patrolling the Bayou Vista area when he observed a subject on a bicycle with no lights. The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Callender. A background check revealed the active warrant on him. Callender was jailed with no bail set.

—Dustin Michael Aucoin, 27, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Sunday on a charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant. After further investigation, the deputy learned Aucoin had been told to leave the business and not return several times over the last few days, the sheriff said. Aucoin was jailed with no bail set.

—Bradford Garrard Jones Sr., 41, of Lakeview Drive in Natchitoches, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Monday on warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), resisting an officer by providing false information and issuing worthless checks less than $500. Jones was located at parish jail on the warrants. No bail was set.

—Tyrese Mylic Fontenot, 19, of 3B’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams.

Narcotics detectives were investigating a complaint of subjects smoking marijuana on 3B’s Lane in Bayou Vista. Upon arrival, detectives made contact with Fontenot. Fontenot appeared to be under the influence of marijuana, the sheriff said. Upon a search of him, detectives located marijuana. He was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Juan Vazquez, 32, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Friday on a charge of no driver’s license. Vazquez paid $314 cash bail.

—Shayna Renee Tatum, 24, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Saturday on charges of expired license plate, driving under suspension and a hold for Morgan City police. Tatum paid $624 cash bail.

—Rogers Bartley Sr., 70, of Catherine Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. Bartley posted $5,000 bail.

—Rolins John Anslum, 31, of Felterman Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Sunday on charges of seatbelt violation and driving under suspension. Anslum was jailed on $512 cash bail.

—Deion James Notto, 24, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace, remaining where forbidden and resisting an officer. Notto paid $989 cash bail.

—Abel Keller Garza Jr., 29, of Carmen Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:47 a.m. Friday on charges of no driver’s license and seatbelt violation. Garza paid $389 cash bail.

—Trent Anthony Madise Jr., 36, of Roselawn Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. No bail was set.

—Joseph C. Angelle, 73, of East Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone and reckless operation. Angelle paid $691 cash bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Passion Harris, 22, of Providence Lane in Opelousas, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with theft. Bail was set at $1,500. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for housing.

—Alysha Carlton, 29, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for possession of marijuana and no turn signal. Bail was set at $1,000.