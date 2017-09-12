Police: Woman caught with drugs at home

A 33-year-old Morgan City woman was caught with drugs Monday after Morgan City police responded to a home in regard to the woman having active arrest warrants, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jerri L. Champine-Dufren, 33, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles on a warrant charging her with theft by shoplifting.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Onstead Street in regard to Champine-Dufren holding warrants for her arrest. Officers arrived at the home and located Champine-Dufren.

She was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, alprazolam, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Investigators located a juvenile at the home, Blair said.

The warrant stems from a Sept. 1 investigation when officers responded to a business in the area of La. 70 in regard to a shoplifter.

Champine-Dufren allegedly switched bar codes from cheaper items and placed them on more expensive ones, Blair said. When confronted by management, she fled the scene with the items, Blair said.

Champine-Dufren was identified as a suspect, and police found evidence linking her to the crime, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for Champine-Dufren’s arrest. She was arrested and jailed.

Blair reported responding to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Angel Perez, 48, of Elizabeth Street in Houma, was arrested at midnight Monday on charges of no driver’s license, improper lane usage, inspection required, no insurance and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated, and Perez was later identified as the operator of the vehicle. Perez initially provided officers with a false name, Blair said.

Investigators found that the vehicle Perez was operating had no insurance or inspection sticker, and Perez did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Perez was jailed.

—Heather D. LaCoste, 33, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

LaCoste was located and arrested at the Lafayette Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City Court warrant. LaCoste was transported to the Morgan City jail.

—Cregory L. Johnson, 25, of Egle Mill Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Monday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Johnson was located sleeping on a porch of a home. Johnson was found in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

After receiving medical attention, Johnson was arrested. Johnson resisted officers when he refused to enter the patrol car for transport, Blair said. Johnson was eventually placed in the unit and jailed.

—Ashley Clark, 39, of Seventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Monday on warrants charging her with theft by shoplifting and resisting an officer.

Clark was located and arrested in the area of Orange Street on warrants. The warrants stem from July 3, 2016, investigation when officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. Clark was identified as the suspect, and police found evidence linking her to the crime, Blair said.

Clark allegedly took several items from the business without paying for them. Officers attempted to make contact with Clark but when approached she fled the area on foot. Warrants were prepared for her arrest. Clark was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests:

—Tyran Goudeau, 37, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Monday on a warrant for probation violation. Goudeau turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

—Blay Orestes, 45, of Southwest 63rd Street in Miami, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft of goods.

A deputy responded to a complaint of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with store personnel and collected evidence that Orestes concealed items in his pocket. Orestes was released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 1.

—Cameron Jackson, 18, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery. A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance that occurred in a vehicle on U.S. 90. The deputy found that Jackson struck a female victim in the face while she was driving, Hebert said. Jackson was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Kacy Norman, 32, of Bayou Sorrel Road in Plaquemine, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday on charges of obscenity and possession of a Schedule IV drug. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.