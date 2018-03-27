Police: Woman caught with drugs

A 20-year-old Morgan City woman was caught with drugs after Morgan City police responded to a complaint on Robin Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Kayla M. Francise, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Robin Street in regard to a complaint. Officers arrived, and Francise was identified.

Francise was in possession of suspected alprazolam and marijuana, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Francise was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Krystal L. Meranta, 28, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Meranta was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Meranta was jailed.

—Damon M. Allen, 47, of Cross Road 2 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and inspection required.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Marguerite Street with an expired inspection sticker. A stop was initiated, and Allen, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Allen was jailed.

—Nico Q. Skipper, 28, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with six counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Skipper was located and arrested at the Patterson Police Department on a Morgan City court warrant. Skipper was jailed.

—Phi Duval, 33, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Duval was identified. Duval began to cause a disturbance in the presence of the officers, Blair said. Duval was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 44 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Vadim Zakharov, 25, of Vadim Lane in Duson, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, driving left of center, and no insurance.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a reckless driver on U.S. 90. The deputy located the suspect vehicle in Bayou Vista, observed the driver repeatedly swerving over the centerline, and conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy identified the driver as Zakharov and found that he had a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle, Anslum said. Zakharov was released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

—Ronald Armond Jr., 24, of Murial Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Deputies assisting Berwick police located Armond on Canal Road. While speaking with Armond, a deputy smelled the odor of marijuana on him, Anslum said. Deputies located a bag of marijuana and a bag of methamphetamine where Armond was seated, Anslum said. Deputies also found evidence that the illegal drugs belonged to Armond . Armond was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Zuanita Evans, 25, of St. Mary Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding 40 mph in a 25 mph zone and DWI first offense. Evans posted $2,750 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Constance Haughton, 28, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with domestic abuse battery. Haughton posted $2,500 bail.

—Steven Christopher, 30, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. Christopher posted $2,500 bail.

—Johnnie Thomas, 51, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Thomas posted $176 bail.

—Myles Morgan, 30, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with violation of protective order. Bail was set at $2,500.