Police: Woman booked on drug warrants

A 34-year-old Morgan City woman was booked Wednesday on warrants stemming from an incident in January in which Morgan City police caught her with three different types of drugs, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Heather M. Guidry, 34, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with possession of sertraline, clonidine, baclofen and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Guidry was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a Jan. 12 investigation when Guidry was identified as an occupant of a vehicle that officers had stopped in the area of Marguerite Street.

Guidry provided officers with a false name upon initial contact. Guidry was also in possession of suspected sertraline, clonidine and baclofen, Blair said. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Guidry’s arrest. Guidry was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 57 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ciara V. Williams, 29, of Tom Park Drive in Houston, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with six counts of failure to appear for trial and a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Williams was located and arrested at the police department on active warrants for city court. Williams was jailed.

—Thomas J. Aucoin Jr., 38, of Belle River Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived when Aucoin was identified. Aucoin was in possession of suspected alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Aucoin was jailed.

—Shamas M. Dardeau, 43, of Clark Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of clonazepam and on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and criminal neglect of family.

—Christopher C. Adams, 44, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with two counts of criminal neglect of family and failure to appear for drug court.

—Rena K. Wilson, 39, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives responded to a motel in the area of La. 182 in regard to suspicious activity in a room. Investigators made contact with the occupants of the room, and three of them were identified as Dardeau , Adams and Wilson.

Dardeau was in possession of suspected clonazepam and held active warrants through city court and 16th Judicial District Court. Adams held active warrants through district court, and Wilson was in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The trio was jailed.

—Eric L. Curtis, 30, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear to pay a fine.

Curtis was located and arrested in the area of Front Street on warrants for police and city court. The police warrant stems from a narcotics division investigation when investigators initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of Railroad Avenue in which Curtis was an occupant.

Curtis was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Curtis’ arrest. Curtis was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.