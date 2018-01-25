Police: Woman arrested on marijuana charge

A 20-year-old Morgan City woman was caught with marijuana and drug paraphernalia Thursday after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle on Cedar Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Kayla M. Francise, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of Cedar Street in which Francise was an occupant. Francise was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Francise was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Christine Stoute, 42, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court.

Stoute was located and arrested at the Morgan City Court on an active warrant held by the 6th Ward Court. Stoute was jailed.

—Raymond J. Adams, 43, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage and no insurance.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Union Street in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated, and Adams was identified as the driver.

Adams’ driver’s license was under suspension, and the vehicle he was operating was not properly insured, Blair said. Adams was jailed.

—Brian K. Prince, 22, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Prince was located and arrested in the area of Garber Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Prince was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported responding to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Homer Lalonde, 41, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday on charges of proper head lights required and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with green fog lights and conducted a traffic stop on Southeast Boulevard. The deputy identified the driver as Lalonde and found that he was driving the vehicle with a suspended license. Lalonde was released on a summons to appear in court April 2.

—Marvin Verret, 74, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 5:05 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft of crab traps.

A deputy investigating a vehicle crash on Kathleen Street in Patterson identified one of the driver’s as Verret and located the active warrant for his arrest. Verret was released on a summons to appear in court April 2.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Carl Lester Lucas, 71, of Shannon Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 18 on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Lucas was released to receive medical attention.

—Ethlin Joyann Simmons, 35, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Jan. 19 on charges of stop sign violation, no insurance, suspended driver’s license and failure to yield with an accident. Simmons was released on recognizance.

—Ronald Wayne Johnson Jr., 26, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:27 a.m. Monday on a charge of remaining where forbidden. Johnson was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Wade White, 25, of Oil Tank Alley in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Thursday on charges of speeding 46 mph in a 30 mph zone, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second offense. No bail was set yet.