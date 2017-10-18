Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after home search

A 36-year-old Morgan City woman was caught with Subutex and cash allegedly obtained from illegal drug sales after a home search Tuesday, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Amanda L. Smith, 36, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Subutex with intent to distribute and transactions involving proceeds from drug activity.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Narcotics Section executed a search warrant on a home in the area of Everett Street. During the investigation, Smith was developed as a suspect.

Investigators located suspected Subutex and found evidence that the drug was destined to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. Investigators also located $640 in cash and found evidence that a portion of the money was derived from illicit sales of narcotics, Blair said. Smith was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 37 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Leigha Duay, 28, of Pacetti Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and improper turning.

—Skye Guillory, 22, of Pleasant Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Joshua Haywood, 33, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Railroad Avenue. A stop was initiated and Duay was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Guillory and Haywood were occupants of the vehicle.

Guillory and Haywood were in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and Duay was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Duay, Guillory and Haywood were jailed.

—Danielle Pellegrin, 31, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Subutex and improper turning.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Freret Street. A stop was initiated, and Pellegrin was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Pellegrin was in possession of suspected Subutex, Blair said. Pellegrin was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 41 complaints and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Shawn Harding, 47, of Peggy Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple burglary of a vehicle.

Detectives received information of a vehicle burglary that occurred on Evergreen Avenue in Bayou Vista Saturday morning. Based on that information, detectives developed Harding as a suspect in the case.

Working together with detectives of the Morgan City Police Department, investigators collected evidence that Harding stole a purse and wallet from the victim’s vehicle, Hebert said.

Harding was booked into jail and later released on recognizance bail.

—Claiborne Sauce, 46, of Taryn Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and remaining where forbidden.

Deputies responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance at a home in Ricohoc. While speaking with Sauce at the location, deputies smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him and observed other indicators of impairment, Hebert said.

Deputies also learned that Sauce refused to leave the home after being asked to do so by the resident, the sheriff said. Sauce was jailed with no bail set.

—Walter Fowler, 54, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs. A correctional deputy transported Fowler from the Iberia Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.