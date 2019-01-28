Police: Victim lost consciousness in August attack

A 20-year-old man was booked in connection with an August 2018 incident in Morgan City where he attacked someone, causing the person to lose consciousness, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Ra’Sean Augman, 20, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with second-degree battery.

Augman was located on Gen. Hodges Street and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from an incident in August 2018 when Augman allegedly committed a battery on the victim in such a matter the victim loss consciousness. Augman was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 138 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Titana R. Francois, 21, of St. Nicholas Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Friday on charges of home invasion and aggravated battery.

Officers responded to a home on Apple Street in Morgan City regarding a disturbance. When officers arrived, Francois was identified as the suspect involved in the disturbance. Francois entered the home without permission and struck the victim several times on the head with an object, Blair said.

An ambulance service was contacted for the victim, and the victim was eventually transported to a medical facility for treatment. Officers were able to locate Francois inside a home on Orange Street. Francois was jailed.

—Crystal G. Thompson, 40, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday on warrants charging her with theft less than $1,000 and access device fraud less than $1,000.

Thompson, who was already an inmate at the city jail, was booked on additional charges. In December 2018, Thompson allegedly committed a theft at a home. Also, while incarcerated Jan. 14 Thompson allegedly used another inmate’s pin number to make phone calls. Thompson is still in jail.

—Robert Mulligan, 66, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with simple burglary.

Mulligan was located on Fifth Street and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Jan. 23 incident during which Mulligan allegedly burglarized a vehicle. Mulligan was jailed.

—Joseph J. Julien, 52, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI second offense, driving under suspension and general speed law violation.

An officer in the area of Railroad Avenue and Aycock Street observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Julien, appeared intoxicated, Blair said. A computer check revealed that Julien’s driver’s license was suspended.

Julien performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.108 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Records indicate that Julien had a prior driving while intoxicated charge within the last 10 years. Julien was jailed.

—Mason W. Mabry, 21, of Landry Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:21 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and careless operation.

Officers responded to La. 182 near Myrtle Street regarding a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane. Officers located the vehicle in the area of La. 182 and Everett Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Mabry, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Mabry performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.192 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Mabry was jailed.

—Storm A. Griffin, 19, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, no possession of driver’s license, no registration and no turn signal.

An officer in the area of Federal Avenue and Freret Street observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal, while turning onto Federal Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Griffin. While the officer was speaking with Griffin, the officer noticed an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle, Blair said.

During the traffic stop, Griffin was found in possession of suspected marijuana. Griffin was jailed.

—Blake J. Wiggins, 24, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana, oxycodone hydrochloride and Xanax.

Wiggins was located on Hilda Street and arrested on warrants. Wiggins was jailed.

—Kira C. Guillory, 23, of Watkins Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An officer in the area of Marguerite Street observed a vehicle with only one functioning tail light. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Guillory, was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Guillory was jailed.

—Jacob N. Klenert, 24, of South Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Monday on charges of criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a home on Seventh Street regarding a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Klenert was identified as the suspect causing the disturbance. Police learned that Klenert came to the home, damaged the front door and caused a disturbance with the victim, Blair said.

Officers made contact with Klenert inside the home, and Klenert appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Klenert was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 127 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Debra Desoto, 50, of Wright Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 6:51 a.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and no headlights.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle without a working passenger side headlight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Desoto. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Desoto’s driver’s license was suspended, Smith said. Desoto was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Jerry Reed, 56, of Fairmont Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Friday on charges of motor vehicle inspection sticker required on vehicle, driver’s license suspended and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of issuing worthless checks.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle without inspection sticker on the windshield. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Reed. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Reed’s driver’s license was suspended and he held an active warrant for his arrest. Reed was booked into parish jail and then released on $250 bail.

—Beverly George, 55, of Plain Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated and entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a business in reference to removing a subject who refused to leave the business. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with security officers and the subject, identified as George. George was shouting profanities at officers and patrons, Smith said. George was booked into parish jail and later released on $1,000 bail.

—Henry Pierce, 40, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17. Pierce was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with an outdated motor vehicle inspection sticker. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and several passengers. Through the investigation, the deputy learned that one of the passengers, identified as Pierce, held an active warrant for his arrest.

Pierce also was found to have drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession, Smith said. Pierce was jailed with bail set at $25,927.

—Ashlea Gaudet, 34, of La. 317 in Centerville, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that Gaudet had removed a price tag from a less valued item and placed it on a higher value item to purchase. Gaudet was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Maria Machado, 45, of Oriole Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that a woman had been seen placing items inside her purse without paying for them.

The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Machado, and found her in possession of items that she admitted she had taken from the business, Smith said. Machado was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Precious Matthews, 39, of Rice Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery. Matthews posted $455 cash bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.