Police: Two men caught in drug deal

Two men were arrested Tuesday in Morgan City after police saw one man sell methamphetamine to another man, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Renodia K. Toussaint, 40, of Batiste Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

—Michael W. Martin, 34, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Narcotics division investigators observed a hand to hand transaction at a business in the area of La. 182 in Morgan City. After seeing investigators, one of the suspects fled on foot, Blair said.

Toussaint was apprehended a short time later and was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, suboxone and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Martin was identified as the second suspect involved and was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said.

Police found evidence that Toussaint had just sold a portion of the suspected methamphetamine to Martin before the transaction was foiled by narcotics investigators, Blair said.

The suspected methamphetamine that Toussaint and Martin possessed was destined to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. Martin also had a warrant for his arrest through city court. Toussaint and Martin were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 54 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Cotina L. Walton, 35, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana.

Walton was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on warrants. The warrants stem from a Nov. 28 incident, when officers responded to a motel in the area of Eighth Street in regard to an activated fire alarm.

Officers arrived and located the source of the alarm in one of the rooms where suspected marijuana was located. Police found evidence that the suspected marijuana belonged to Walton, Blair said.

The fire alarm was also damaged. Walton had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and, therefore, warrants were prepared for her arrest, Blair said. Walton was jailed.

—Jeffery L. Williams, 27, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Williams was located and arrested at parish jail on a Morgan City Court warrant. Williams was jailed.

—Julio Y. Sagastizado-Castro, 38, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday on charges of unlawful possession of fraudulent documents, no driver’s license and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with only one operable brake light. A stop was initiated, and Sagastizado-Castro was identified as the driver.

Sagastizado-Castro did not have a valid driver’s license, and was in possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Galen W. Ford, 25, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of probation violation. Ford was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. Ford was jailed.

—Nathaniel Wicks, 20, of 79 Pines Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and fugitive.

—Logan J. Trosclair, 19, of Enterprise Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and illegal carrying of weapons.

Patrol officers came in contact and spoke with Wicks and Trosclair in the area of Pecos Street. Trosclair and Wicks were in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Trosclair was also found to be in possession of a pair of brass knuckles.

Wicks held active warrants through the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Wicks and Trosclair were jailed.

—Bethany R. Crochet, 21, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay probation fee, a warrant charging her with probation violation and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial.

Crochet was located and arrested in the area of Second Street on warrants. Crochet was jailed.

—Mason T. Feurtado, 24, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Victor II Boulevard. A stop was initiated, and Feurtado was identified as the driver. Feurtado was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Feurtado was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Donna Reed, 46, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with failure to appear on a charge of possession of clonazepam with intent to distribute, failure to appear on a charge of disturbing the peace by interfering with lawful occupation, failure to appear on charges of hit and run driving, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, following too closely, operating a motor vehicle not covered by security and failure to carry registration certificate, failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and operating a vehicle with an expired license plate, and failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding, improper lane usage and improper use of license plate.

A deputy went to Reed’s home in an effort to locate her on the warrants. The deputy observed Reed leaving the residence in a vehicle and stopped the SUV. Reed was subsequently transported to parish jail for booking. Reed was released on $14,000 bail.

—Brett Sanders, 27, of Lagonda Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, general speed law violation, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.

A narcotics detective patrolling the Patterson and Bayou Vista area observed a vehicle speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 90. The detective also observed the vehicle cross over the fog line of the roadway.

The detective conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Sanders. While speaking with Sanders, the detective developed information that illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle, Anslum said.

The detective contacted the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit to assist in the investigation. K-9 Buddy indicated the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle, Anslum said.

During a search of the truck, detectives located two partially burnt marijuana cigars. Detectives also found evidence that Sanders discarded marijuana during the traffic stop, Anslum said. Sanders was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Billy Farnham, 33, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of marijuana second offense and on Berwick charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set yet.