Police: Two jailed on drug charges after home search

Two people were booked into Morgan City jail on drug charges after narcotics investigators found methamphetamine and hydrocodone pills during a home search, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Lucius Romero, 42, of North Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone

—Crystal Thompson, 39, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone, possession of Xanax and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

The Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at a North Third Street home.

Officers located two individuals inside the home, Romero and Thompson. Romero was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said.

Thompson was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine that was packaged for sale and pills identified as hydrocodone and Xanax for which she did not have a prescription, Blair said. Items used to smoke illegal narcotics were found in the home, Blair said.

The home is within 2,000 feet of an elementary school which is considered a drug-free zone. Both Romero and Thompson were jailed.

Blair reported responding to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Mary H. Sharp, 27, of Abbeville, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Monday on a charge of DWI first offense.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a vehicle crash in the parking lot. The driver of one of the vehicles was identified as Sharp, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Sharp did poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.186 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Sharp was jailed.

—Troxey V. Bullock, 40, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday on charges of no driver’s license, speeding, flight from an officer and open container.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle speeding in the area of Third Street and Railroad Avenue. The officer activated lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued traveling, Blair said.

The vehicle eventually stopped at a home on First Street. The driver, identified as Bullock, did not have a valid driver’s license. Officers also located an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. Bullock was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 117 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—A juvenile male, 15, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—A juvenile male, 16, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

A school resource officer responded to Patterson High School for a fight. The school resource officer made contact with school officials and both students. Both juveniles were released into the custody of their parents, pending juvenile proceedings.

—Therold James, 33, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Monday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property.

A corrections officer working at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center learned that James damaged a sprinkler inside of a cell. James is currently housed at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

—Samuel Morgan, 50, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a charge of attempted simple burglary.

A deputy patrolling the Patterson area responded to a home on Darlene Street in regard to a man being observed attempting to enter a structure on the property.

The deputy found evidence that Morgan was attempting to get into a locked shed. Contact was made with Morgan, and he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

—Aketa Francis, 25, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Monday on charges of theft by fraud and resisting an officer by giving false information.

A deputy responded to a business in Bayou Vista for a possible theft. The deputy learned that Francis was attempting to return items that had been previously stolen. The deputy also learned that upon making initial contact with Francis, she provided a wrong first name, Hebert said. Francis was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.