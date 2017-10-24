Police: Two caught with meth after vehicle chase

Two suspects were caught with methamphetamine and rock salt made to appear to be methamphetamine after they led authorities on a high-speed chase from Morgan City to Centerville, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Chris M. Smith Jr., 32, of Shivers Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, false representation of a controlled dangerous substance, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, improper lane usage, disregard of traffic control, improper turning and speeding and on warrants charging him with parole violation.

—Christian E. Businelle, 20, of Versen Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, false representation of a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction of justice.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street in Morgan City in an erratic manner crossing the center line into the opposing lane of travel. Officers attempted to initiate a stop at which time the vehicle fled from officers, Blair said.

The vehicle crossed over the La. 182 bridge into Berwick at speeds much higher than the posted speed limit, Blair said. The vehicle traveled west onto U.S. 90 at dangerous speeds causing vehicles off the roadway, disregarding traffic controls and negotiating improper turns, the chief said. The vehicle allegedly reached speeds over 100 mph.

The vehicle entered onto La. 317 in the Centerville area and turned into an apartment complex in the area. The vehicle then attempted to exit the complex striking a stop sign coming to a stop, Blair said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the stop. Two people were taken into custody. Smith was identified as the operator of the vehicle, and Businelle was identified as an occupant.

Smith and Businelle were in possession of suspected methamphetamine and suspected rock salt, which was purported to be methamphetamine, Blair said. Police found evidence that Businelle destroyed suspected marijuana during the investigation, the chief said.

Smith was found to have an active arrest warrant through probation and parole. Smith and Businelle were jailed.

Blair reported responding to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Cheyenne H. Aucoin, 23, of Main Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Aucoin was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Aucoin was jailed.

—Christopher Sylvester, 21, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Sylvester was located and arrested in the area of Mallard Street on a probation and parole warrant. Sylvester was jailed.

—Joshua A. Falgout, 38, of Sycamore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Monday on a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Falgout was located and arrested at the George County Correctional Center in Lucedale, Mississippi, on a Morgan City Court warrant. Falgout was jailed.

—Brian H. Henderson, 34, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

—Joseph Cagnolatti, 22, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner crossing the center line into the opposing lane of travel in the area of La. 182. Police attempted to initiate a stop at which time the vehicle crossed into Berwick failing to stop, Blair said.

The vehicle came to a stop on Utah Street. The driver was identified as Henderson. Cagnolatti was an occupant in the vehicle. Henderson’s driver’s license was found to be under suspension, Blair said. The duo was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Henderson and Cagnolatti were jailed.

—Lori F. Thibodeaux, 34, of Southland Circle in Houma, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Monday on a charge of prostitution-solicitation.

Narcotics division investigators received information in regard to prostitution in the Morgan City area. During the investigation, Thibodeaux was identified as a suspect, Blair said. Police found evidence linking Thibodeaux to prostitution, Blair said.

Thibodeaux agreed to meet investigators at a hotel in the Morgan City Area, the chief said. Thibodeaux was taken into custody in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 46 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Matthew Miller, 23, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Monday on two warrants charging him with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

Miller turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin and was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $200,000.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Ashley Chiasson, 32, of Adams Street in Raceland, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, no turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Lafourche Parish warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Chiasson was awaiting transport to Lafourche Parish jail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Jason D. Smith, 35, of Cherry Street in Houma, was arrested at 3 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of appearing intoxicated in public. Cash bail was set at $373.