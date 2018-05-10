Police: Two caught with drugs during stop

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle on Roderick Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Angela S. Adams, 45, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Lyrica, possession of tizanidine, possession of trazodone and expired license plate.

—Dan T. Mouzakis, 55, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of gabapentin, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of Roderick Street with an expired license plate. Adams was identified as the driver, and Mouzakis was an occupant. Adams was in possession of suspected Lyrica, tizanidine and trazodone, Blair said.

Mouzakis was in possession of gabapentin and an open alcoholic beverage, Blair said. Neither was able to provide valid prescriptions for the medication located. Mouzakis also had an active arrest warrant through city court. The duo was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 45 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Aketa R. Francis, 25, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with access device fraud.

Francis was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a March 8 investigation when officers responded to the front lobby of the police department in regard to a theft. Francis was developed as a suspect in the investigation.

Francis allegedly used the victims’ debit card to purchase items without authorization, Blair said. The investigation continued when a warrant was prepared for Francis’ arrest. Francis was jailed.

—Ashley T. Francois, 31, of Lauraline Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Francois was identified. Francois was in possession of suspected marijuana and did not possess a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Francois was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—James Bailey Jr., 24, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bailey turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bailey was released on $750 bail.

—Garrett Oubre, 45, of Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of oxycodone. During booking at parish jail, a correctional deputy located an active warrant for Oubre’s arrest. Bail on the warrant was set at $1,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.