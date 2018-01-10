Police: Two booked on drug charges after stop

Two suspects were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle with improper lighting, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tyler M. Kapp, 26, of Crenshaw Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, improper lighting and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for drug court.

—Brandy L. Fields, 37, of Florence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants charging her with possession of methamphetamine, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Halsey Street with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Kapp was identified as the driver. Fields was identified as an occupant.

Kapp and Fields were in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Police found evidence that the suspected methamphetamine, which Kapp possessed, was destined to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said.

Kapp also had a suspended driver’s license and an arrest warrant through 16th Judicial District Court.

Fields was warrants through Morgan City police. Those warrants stem from a March 21, 2017, investigation when officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Seventh Street disregard a traffic control, Blair said.

A stop was initiated, and Fields was identified as the driver. Fields was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. The investigation continued and warrants were filed for Field’s arrest. Kapp and Fields were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ryan J. Bowman, 22, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation Bowman was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Bowman was jailed.

—Johnathon Priestley, 24, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Priestley was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Priestley was jailed.

—Edwin Herrera, 39, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no driver’s license, improper lighting and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Herrera was eventually identified.

Herrera had provided officers with a false name during the initial contact, Blair said. Herrera also didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Herrera was jailed.

—Trey M. Simoneaux, 34, of Red Cypress Road in Patterson, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a contempt of court hearing.

Simoneaux was located and arrested in the area of Justa Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Simoneaux was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.