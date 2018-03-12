Police: Two arrested in separate chases

Two suspects were caught in Morgan City in separate incidents Saturday after allegedly fleeing in vehicles from police at speeds over double the speed limit, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Demarkus T. Webster, 37, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, resisting an officer, disregard of traffic control, a fugitive probation and parole warrant and warrant charging him with failure to appear for a revocation hearing.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle make a left hand turn onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Allison Street, which is prohibited. Police attempted to initiate a stop on the vehicle, but the operator failed to stop, Blair said.

The subject fled from officers at speeds more than double the posted speed limit. The subject traveled off the road and around vehicles, showing no due regard to public safety, Blair said.

The vehicle stopped in the area of Federal Avenue when the operator fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later and identified as Webster.

Once caught, Webster resisted officers, and he was eventually subdued, Blair said. Webster had active arrest warrants through 16th Judicial Court and probation and parole. Webster also didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Webster was jailed.

—Cory A. Chapman, 53, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 9 p.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing and possession of quetiapine fumarate.

Patrol officers responded to a local business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a suspicious person in a vehicle. Officers arrived and upon seeing the officers the person fled in the vehicle. The vehicle traveled at speeds more than double the posted speed limit, Blair said.

The vehicle was operated in a reckless manner into the opposite lane of travel, forcing oncoming motorists to leave the roadway, Blair said. The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of Veterans Boulevard. The operator locked the doors and was seen ingesting suspected narcotics, Blair said. The operator was removed from the vehicle and identified as Chapman.

Chapman was in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected quetiapine fumarate, Blair said. Chapman was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 107 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Alida W. Vining, 53, of Pauline Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment and on a charge of driving under suspension.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of Freret Street that disregarded a traffic control. Vining, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Vining also had an active arrest warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Vining was jailed.

—Patricia Savoie, 46, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Friday on warrants charging her with probation violation, failure to appear to pay a fine and failure to appear for trial.

Savoie was located and arrested in the area of Fourth Street on city court warrants. Savoie was jailed.

—Elton J. Pinn, 34, of St. Clair Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Friday on charges of hit and run, driving under suspension, careless operation of a motor vehicle and license plate required.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to a crash and one of the vehicles had fled the scene. Pinn was identified as a suspect and located in the area of St. Claire Street. Police found evidence linking Pinn to the crash, Blair said.

Pinn had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating did not have a license plate. Pinn was jailed.

—Elvin A. Midence, 36, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Friday on charges of no driver’s license, improper lane usage and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 being operated in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated and Midence was identified.

Midence didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Midence was also in possession of an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. Midence was jailed.

—Shawn C. Ramagos, 28, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Saturday on charges of obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, battery on a police officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in which Ramagos was identified as an occupant. Officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, and they saw Ramagos ingesting suspected marijuana, Blair said.

Police attempted to retrieve the suspected marijuana. Ramagos resisted officers and bit one of the officers in an attempt to destroy the substance, Blair said.

More suspected marijuana was located in the vehicle along with drug paraphernalia. Ramagos was jailed.

—Roslyn Cortez, 52, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Cortez was located and arrested in the area of Third Street on a city court warrant. Cortez was jailed.

—Carl W. Allen Jr., 26, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Saturday on charges for four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear for trial.

Allen was located and arrested in the area of Wren Street on warrants. Allen was jailed.

—Eric B. Carter, 27, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine, criminal damage to property and simple assault.

Carter was located and arrested in the area of Mallard Street on warrants. The warrants stem from a Feb. 28 investigation when officers responded to the area of Mallard Street in regard to a disturbance.

Carter allegedly committed an assault on the victim while damaging property, Blair said. Carter fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The investigation continued, and warrants were prepared for Carter’s arrest. Carter was jailed.

—Leo Dore, 45, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Bush Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Dore was identified. Dore began to use profanity and caused a disturbance, Blair said. Dore was arrested and resisted officers upon being taken into custody. Dore was jailed.

—Alessie E. Landry, 33, of Verda Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

—Anita K. Lambert, 49, of Belle River Road in Belle River, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Seventh Street in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived, and Landry and Lambert were identified.

Landry and Lambert allegedly took merchandise from the establishment without paying for it, Blair said. Both suspects were jailed.

—Elaina N. Ashmore, 18, of New Horizon Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue without proper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Ashmore was identified as the driver. Ashmore was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Ashmore was jailed.

—Cristhian J. Padilla-Bustillo, 20, of Mozart Drive in Houma, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Sunday on charges of unlawful production of fraudulent documents and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated, and Padilla-Bustillo was identified.

Padilla-Bustillo produced fraudulent documents for identification purposes, Blair said. He also didn’t have a valid driver’s license. He was jailed.

—Deqwavia J. Hall, 31, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Monday on warrants charging her with failure to appear for review, failure to appear to pay a probation fee, probation violation and fugitive probation and parole.

Hall was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on warrants. Hall was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 122 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Omar Fuentas, 26, of Keller’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless operation of a vehicle with a crash.

A deputy investigated a vehicle crash involving one vehicle on Lake Palourde Road in Amelia. The deputy identified the driver as Fuentas and smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, Anslum said.

Fuentas performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.117 grams-percent blood alcohol concentration on a breath test, Anslum said. He was booked into parish jail and then released on $5,000 bail.

—Diego Zamudio, 27, of Keller’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

While assisting subjects on a separate call for service on Universe Street in Bayou Vista, a deputy observed a vehicle driving recklessly and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Zamudio and smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and body, Anslum said.

Zamudio performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.141 grams-percent blood alcohol concentration on a breath test, Anslum said. Zamudio was jailed with no bail set.

—Lendell Riles, 28, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Sunday on charges of obscenity and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy investigating a complaint of obscene behavior located the suspect vehicle in Patterson and positively identified the suspect as Riles. The deputy found evidence that Riles exposed his genitals to a woman in the parking lot of a business on La. 182 in the Patterson area, Anslum said.

The deputy also found that Riles was driving the vehicle with a suspended license. Riles was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Lendell Riles, 28, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage. Riles posted $1,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.