Police: Two arrested at motel

Two men were arrested at a Morgan City motel after one of them committed a battery on an officer, and the other tried to destroy drug evidence, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Donald J. Busse, 51, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Sunday on a charge of battery on a police officer.

—Robert J. Gussman Jr., 46, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Sunday and charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Officers were responded to a motel on Brashear Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived at one of the rooms and located Busse, who committed a battery on one of the officers, Blair said.

Officers then located Gussman inside the room, and he was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Gussman also tried to destroy evidence, Blair said. Both Busse and Gussman were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 130 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Christina A. Breaux, 25, of Olive Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for no driver’s license.

Breaux was transported from the St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Breaux was jailed.

—Kade M. Percle, 22, of North Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Percle was arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from an incident in August which alleges that Percle was in possession of suspected marijuana that was packaged for sale, Blair said. Percle was jailed.

—Terrell Irvin, 20, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines.

Irvin was located in the area of Ditch Avenue near Sixth Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Irvin was jailed.

—Dany D. Garcia-Hernandez 36, of Fairview Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Friday on charges of no driver’s license and illuminating devices required.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 and David Drive observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Garcia-Hernandez, did not have a driver’s license, Blair said. Garcia-Hernandez was jailed.

—Jerry L. Livingston, 55, of New Iberia, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and speeding.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near 11th Street observed a vehicle going faster than the posted speed limit. A vehicle stop was conducted, and the driver, Livingston, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Livingston performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.149 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Livingston was jailed.

—Jarvis D. Granger, 32, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Joshua Lousteau , 38, of Elizabeth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Ditch Avenue observed a vehicle going faster than the posted speed limit. A vehicle stop was conducted and the driver, Granger, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

The passenger in the vehicle, Lousteau, was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Granger and Lousteau were jailed.

—Jared A. LaCoste, 36, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense and careless operation.

A patrol officer in the area of Terrebonne and Front streets observed a vehicle traveling at a rate higher than the posted speed limit. A vehicle stop was conducted and the driver was identified as LaCoste.

The officer could smell an odor of alcohol emitting from LaCoste’s breath and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. LaCoste results yielded 0.228 grams-percent blood alcohol content. LaCoste was jailed.

—Eduard Cabrera, 36, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

A patrol officer in the area of Sixth and Arenz streets observed a vehicle traveling north in the south lane of travel on Sixth Street. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Cabrera, appeared intoxicated and the smell of alcohol was emitting from his breath, Blair said.

Cabrera performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.153 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Cabrera was jailed.

—Joaquima J. Brown, 24, of Martin Luther King Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage, no driver’s license and on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

An officer in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Brown, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

Brown also had an active warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court. Brown was jailed.

—Elton Brown Jr., 53, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage, turning movements and required signals and possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and David Drive observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Elton Brown, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Brown refused to take a field sobriety test and registered 0.125 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Brown was jailed.

—Romel J. Anderson, 38, of Baker, was arrested at 8:12 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and turning movements and required signals.

Anderson was involved in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue. A computer check revealed that Anderson’s driver’s license was suspended, Blair said. Anderson was jailed.

—Jesse L. Comeaux Sr., 49, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with disturbing the peace offensive language and simple assault.

Comeaux was located at his home and arrested on warrants. The warrants stem from an incident in June that alleges Comeaux caused a disturbance and threatened an individual, Blair said. Comeaux was jailed.

—Charles A. Watts Jr., 21, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines. Watts was arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Watts was jailed.

—Raven Piggot, 24, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, possession of Xanax and possession of hydroxyzine.

Officers responded to a home on Belanger Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and located an individual identified as Piggot, who was in possession of suspected marijuana, pills identified as Xanax and hydroxyzine for which she did not have a prescription, Blair said. Piggot was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 129 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Christopher Matte, 28, of Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of driving under suspension and speeding.

Matte turned himself in to a deputy working at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. Matte was jailed with bail set at $4,000.

—Bettina Duval, 44, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Saturday on charges of no insurance and stop sign violation.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a car that failed to stop at a stop sign. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and located the driver, Duval. Duval was arrested and released on a summons to appear Dec. 6.

—Krista Voisin, 21, of Cross Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of stop signs and yield signs, speeding, driving under suspension and expired inspection.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was monitoring traffic as requested by local residents. The deputy observed a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and located the driver, Voisin. Voisin was arrested and released on a summons to appear Dec. 6.

—Summer Billiot, 33, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of two counts of theft, two counts of remaining or entry in places or on land after being forbidden, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and resisting an officer by providing false information.

A corrections deputy made contact with Billiot when she was turned in on a bail surrender for active warrants at parish jail. Billiot was jailed with no bail set.

—Vernon Billiot, 34, of Alberta Drive in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of Subutex, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Jessica Smith, 31, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section along with Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Detectives and the Berwick Police Department executed a search warrant on an address in Berwick.

Upon arrival, the detectives made contact with Billiot and Smith. Through the investigation, drugs were found in the possession of Billiot and Smith, the sheriff said. Billiot and Smith were booked into jail. No bail was set for Billiot. Smith was released on $5,000 bail.

—Tina M. Weaver, 48, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a controlled dangerous substance drug-free zone (church).

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section went to a residence on West Syls Lane in Amelia to give paperwork to Weaver. Upon arrival, the detective located Weaver. While at the home, the detective found drugs and drug paraphernalia, Anslum said. Weaver was released on a summons to appear Dec. 6.

—Daniel M. Elliot, 19, of Carol Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Sunday on a charge of criminal trespass.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section went to a home on Saturn Road in reference to trespassers entering the unoccupied home. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with Elliot who admitted to staying at the home and running when police showed up, Anslum said. Elliot was released on a summons to appear Dec. 6.

—Brandon Kieffer, 27, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane use and possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section was patrolling the area of Patterson and observed a vehicle cross the center line then cross the right fog line on La. 182. The detective conducted a traffic stop and located the driver, Kieffer. During the investigation, the detective found drugs and drug paraphernalia, Anslum said. Kieffer was booked into jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Brei Lynch, 19, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone. Lynch posted $2,500 bail.

—Kenneth Rollins, 28, of Diane Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,500.

—Rickey Tate Sr., 65, no address, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Sunday on a warrant through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice charging him with parole violation. Tate was awaiting bail to be set.

—Bryan Crochet, 45, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery. Crochet posted $301 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Darrell Sides, 44, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Friday on charges of four counts of simple criminal damage to property less than $500 and careless operation. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Chance Dee Mitchell, 50, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with theft. Bail was set at $373.