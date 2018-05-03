Police: Two arrested on drug charges after stop

Two suspects were booked on multiple drug charges Wednesday after Morgan City police stopped the driver for questioning in a hit-and-run crash, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Charles A. Duval Jr., 31, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, driving under suspension, switched license plate, registration required and no insurance and on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for a hearing, a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial and on a city court warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

—Gia N. Dardeau, 33, of Toups Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice.

Patrol officers observed Duval operating a vehicle in the area of La. 182. Duval was being sought for questioning in an April 29 investigation in regard to a hit and run, Blair said.

Duval’s driver’s license was also known to have been under suspension. The vehicle was traveling into Berwick when the officer attempted to initiate a stop. The vehicle had pulled into an establishment on La. 182 when Duval was seen exiting the vehicle and discarding an object in front of the vehicle, Blair said.

Dardeau, who was identified as an occupant, allegedly picked up this item and ran into the establishment, Blair said. Dardeau was apprehended inside the establishment when she resisted the officer, Blair said.

Dardeau was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Duval had several active arrest warrants through the 16th Judicial and Morgan City courts.

The vehicle Duval was operating had a license plate displayed that belonged to another vehicle, did not have registration as required and was not properly insured, Blair said.

Police found evidence linking both Duval and Dardeau to the suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and that the drug was intended to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. The duo was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 40 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Tristan Fabre, 18, of La. 400 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, obstruction of public passages and no driver’s license.

Narcotics division detectives observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of Robin Street obstructing the roadway. A stop was initiated when Fabre was identified.

Fabre was in possession of suspected marijuana and also did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Records indicate that Fabre had a prior marijuana offense within the past year. Fabre was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 57 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Jahmarcus Paddio, 21, of N Gertrude Street in Abbeville, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants charging him with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

A corrections division deputy located the active warrant for Paddio who was already incarcerated at parish jail. Bail was set at $200,000.

—Ashton Martinez, 18, of Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The warrant was issued after a deputy located a marijuana grinder in Martinez’ vehicle during a traffic stop. Martinez turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin. A deputy transported Martinez to parish jail for booking. Martinez was released on $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Quandon Favors, 30, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace. Favors posted $176 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.