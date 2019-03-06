Police: Two arrested after vehicle found blocking road

Two New Iberia men were arrested in Morgan City after police responded to a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway in the area of La. 182 and Seventh Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Justin Troy Wright, 30, of South Corinne Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday on charges of obstructing a public passage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Deandre Jamal Williams, 26, of Field Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to the area of La. 182 and Seventh Street in reference to a vehicle obstructing the roadway. Upon officers arriving, they located the vehicle and identified the driver, Wright. Police located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Wright’s possession, Blair said.

Officers also identified Williams as a passenger in the vehicle. Officers also located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Williams’ possession, Blair said. Both Wright and Williams were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 59 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Oscar Damian Salas, 46, of 14th Street in Pascagoula, Mississippi, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage and DWI.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 and Roderick Street and identified the driver as Salas, who performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. He registered 0.217 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Dwayne Keith Brown, 25, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday on charges of turn signal violation, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana and a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 70 and identified Brown as the driver of the vehicle. Police located suspected marijuana in Brown’s possession, Blair said. He also did not possess a valid driver’s license and had a city court warrant for his arrest, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Derrick Jerod Farlow, 31, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Monday on charges of turn signal violation, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Belanger Street and Federal Avenue. The driver was identified as Farlow.

Officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession, and he also had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Patricia Savoie, 47, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with five counts of contempt of court. Savoie was located at the police department on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

—Thepsavahn Phongsavanh, 57, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday on charges of turn signal violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 90 and Brashear Avenue. Officers identified the driver as Phongsavanh. Police located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Jodi Charpentier, 35, of Gary Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Suboxone, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

—Troy James Charpentier, 38, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving on divided highways, brake light violation and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and Roderick Street. Officers identified the driver as Troy Charpentier and passenger as Jodie Charpentier. Police located suspected Suboxone, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Jodi Charpentier’s possession, Blair said.

Police learned that Troy Charpentier had a warrant through district court for failure to appear. Both Jodie Charpentier and Troy Charpentier were jailed.

—Amy Jackson, 36, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with failure to appear in court for driving under suspension and no headlights. Berwick police arrested Jackson on those warrants at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Angela T. Roach, 46, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with theft.

A deputy located Roach at her home and notified her of the above mentioned warrant. Roach was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Thomas Devin Remedies, 26, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Monday on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace by language and resisting arrest or officer.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities learned from a witness that Remedies was yelling profanities over his phone.

The deputy located Remedies and spoke to him. The witness then advised the deputy of a large knife on his side, but Remedies denied having any weapons, Smith said.

A pat down was conducted, and Remedies became irate with the deputies, the sheriff said. Deputies found two knives on Remedies, Smith said. Remedies also still had tags on the belt he was wearing. Deputies located a backpack and found more suspected items from the business, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Smith said. Remedies was jailed with no bail set.

—Elmer Singleton Jr., 71, of Frontage Road in Amelia, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Monday on a charge of burning of trash in a residential area prohibited.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of La. 182 in Amelia in reference to a large amount of black smoke in the area. When the deputy arrived on the scene, authorities learned that the Amelia Fire Department was on scene. Authorities learned that Singleton was burning 18-wheeler tires, Blair said. Singleton was issued a summons to appear in court.

—Patricia Lynn Savoie, 47, of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a subject having a warrant. Savoie was located and advised of the warrant. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Charles Michael Ratcliff, 31, of Fair Lane Drive in Gray, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, open container and four counts of failure to appear in court.

A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 East near the Siracusa high rise when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop and Ratcliff was identified as the driver.

While the deputy was speaking with Ratcliff, he observed an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. Ratcliff also had three active arrest warrants through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and one warrant through City Court in Thibodaux. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Raishon Hingle, 21, of La. 1 in Labadieville, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday on charges of reckless operation and driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 West in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver, Hingle, had a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. He was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Jarvis D. Granger, 32, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Granger was located on a warrant at parish jail as part of an arrest warrant round up. No bail was set.

—Floyd Malveaux, 37, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:49 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with principal to distribute cocaine.

Malveaux was located on a warrant on Trevino Street in Berwick as part of an arrest warrant round up. He was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Lisa D. Jones, 56, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with soliciting for prostitution.

Jones was located on a warrant at Solar Apartments in Morgan City as part of an arrest warrant round up. She was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Eric Spencer Gaskins, 48, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with distribution of crack cocaine.

Gaskins was located on a warrant at a business on La. 182 in Amelia as part of an arrest warrant round up. He was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Tammy L. Sheridan, 53, of Susan Drive in Stephensville, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bail was set.

—Joseph Darby Jr., 18, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 8:38 a.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse by strangulation, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with theft. No bail was set.

—Frederick B. Johnson, 35, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:17 a.m. Saturday on four counts of theft by shoplifting. No bail was set.

—Charles Mathis, 74, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Saturday on a charge of soliciting for prostitutes. Mathis posted $500 bail.

—Reinerio Guillen-Gavarrette, 30, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Sunday on charges of speeding 16-19 mph over the speed limit and no driver’s license. Guillen-Gavarrette posted $565 bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Lacey Foret, 25, of St. Peter Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage. Foret posted $252 bail.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Javontrae Levine, 25, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday on Patterson police warrants charging him with resisting an officer by flight, suspended driver’s license and improper display of temporary license plate. Levine was transported to the Patterson Police Department.