Police: Three suspects tried to take over $1,200 of items

Three Patterson men were arrested on burglary charges in Morgan City attempting to take items worth over $1,200 out of a shed, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Victor J. Billiot, 29, of Shady Grove in Patterson, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Monday on charges of simple burglary, criminal trespassing, theft of $1,000 to $5,000 and possession of marijuana.

—Dustin P. Fitch, 30, of Shady Grove in Patterson, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Monday on charges of simple burglary, criminal trespassing, theft of $1,000 to $5,000 and possession of marijuana.

—Dustin Aucoin, 26, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Monday on charges of simple burglary, criminal trespassing, theft of $1,000 to $5,000 and possession of marijuana.

Patrol officers observed three people walking around a home in the area of Front Street acting in a suspicious manner. The officer made contact with the people, who were identified as Billiot, Fitch and Aucoin.

Police located the homeowner who stated that the three people were not authorized to be upon the property, Blair said. Officers learned that the suspects were attempting to take several items estimated to be valued over $1,200 out of a shed on the property, Blair said. They were also in possession of suspected marijuana. The trio was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ricky J. Hayes, 53, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and a warrant charging him with probation violation and resisting an officer.

Hayes was located in the area of Railroad Avenue on city court warrants. When an officer located Hayes, he fled into the home, Blair said. Hayes was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody. Hayes was jailed.

—Sean A. Christmas, 38, of Bayou Blue Bypass in Gray, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage and no insurance.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated when Christmas was identified as the driver. Christmas had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating did not have proper insurance, Blair said. Christmas was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Kevin Pierre, 21, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Paul Fulmer Jr., 23, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista stopped to speak with two people near the corner of Jupiter and Saturn roads. The deputy identified the people as Pierre and Fulmer. While speaking with them, the deputy learned that each of the subjects was in possession of a pipe used for smoking marijuana, Anslum said. Following the investigation, both Pierre and Fulmer were released on summonses to appear in court July 11.

—Paige Mabe, 29, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

In March, narcotics detectives assisted the uniformed patrol section with an investigation into a disturbance on Southeast Boulevard near the central park area. While speaking with Mabe, a detective received consent to search her belongings and located a partially burnt marijuana cigarette, Anslum said.

Mabe was with a juvenile at the time the drug was found. Following the investigation, the detective obtained a warrant for Mabe’s arrest. Narcotics detectives located Mabe at her home on the warrant. Mabe was released on a summons to appear in court July 11.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Nicole M. Fisher, 46, of Muggah Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with three counts of theft of prescription medication. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.