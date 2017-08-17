Police: Three charged in connection with $6K theft

Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the theft of over $6,000 worth of items from a Morgan City business, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Georgette E. Drury, 39, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

—Melvin C. Sylvester Jr., 38, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of principal to theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

—Rebecca Sylvester, 25, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of principal to theft between $5,000 and $25,000

Drury, Melvin Sylvester Jr. and Rebecca Sylvester were located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on warrants stemming from an investigation into a theft that occurred at a business on La. 182.

The thefts occurred on several different occasions from July to August where items of merchandise were taken without being paid for, Blair said. The amount of merchandise taken totaled over $6,000, the chief said.

Drury, Melvin Sylvester Jr. and Rebecca Sylvester were identified as suspects, and police found evidence linking them to the crime, Blair said. All three were booked into the Morgan City jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Christopher J. Pollard, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and improper turning and on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for contempt of court.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of Everett Street negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Pollard, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Pollard held active warrants through the 16th Judicial District Court. Pollard was jailed.

—William S. Deans Sr., 39, of Roselawn Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Patrol officers responded to the police department in regard to a violation of a protective order complaint. Officers arrived and learned that Deans had approached the victim and threatened the victim, Blair said.

The victim currently held an order of protection against Deans. He was located at his home and jailed.

—Nicholas Morris II, 29, of Cross La Rue Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with simple battery.

Morris was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on a warrant stemming from a May investigation during which Morris allegedly struck someone, Blair said. Morris had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Warrants were prepared for Morris’ arrest. Morris was jailed.

—Oscar Quintanilla-Elizondo, 31, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Subutex, possession of alprazolam, possession of clonazepam, possession of ciprofloxacin hydrochloride, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, a warrant for probation violation, a warrant for failure to appear to pay probation fee on Jan. 5, 2016, and a warrant for two counts of failure to appear to pay fine on Feb. 2, 2016.

Blair said that within the past several weeks, the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division began an investigation in regard to the illicit sales of illegal narcotics from a home in the area of Victor II Boulevard. During the investigation, Quintanilla-Elizondo was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was obtained for his home.

Quintanilla-Elizondo was observed operating a vehicle by investigators in the area of Federal Avenue in which investigators knew his driver’s license was suspended, Blair said. Officers initiated a traffic stop on Quintanilla-Elizondo’s vehicle in the area of La 182 in Berwick.

Quintanilla-Elizondo was found to hold active warrants for his arrest through the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. The Morgan City Police Department K-9 Division conducted a search of the vehicle with K-9 Lady. Lady responded to the presence of narcotics. Officers conducted a vehicle search which produced suspected methamphetamine, alprazolam, clonazepam, Subutex, marijuana, ciprofloxacin hydrochloride and drug paraphernalia.

Blair said investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division along with the St. Mary Parish Narcotics Division executed the search warrant on Quintanilla-Elizondo’s home. During the search of the residence, investigators located several items of drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana, and scales. Officers uncovered evidence that the methamphetamine was destined to be sold in illicit sales. Quintanilla-Elizondo was jailed.

—Jermaine Brown, 26, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for illegal discharge of a firearm. Brown was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the Morgan City Police. Blair said that the warrant stems from an investigation when officers responded to the area of Federal Avenue and learned that Brown had discharged a firearm. Reports indicated that Brown accidently discharged the firearm and was struck in the foot. Brown received medical treatment, and the warrant was prepared for his arrest. Brown was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

—Nathaniel Rollins, 21, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine and restitution April 25, a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing April 25, and a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine May 23. Rollins was located and arrested at the St. Charles Parish Detention Center on active warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Rollins was jailed.

—Deonte Harris, 19, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for probation violation. Harris was located and arrested at the Morgan City Court on active warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Harris was jailed.

—Francisco Gonzales, 43, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday for no driver’s license, first-offense driving while intoxicated and disregard of traffic controls. Blair said patrol officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle fail to stop at a red light in the area of Brashear Avenue.

Gonzales was identified as the operator and was found to not possess a driver’s license. Gonzales appeared to be in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test, police said.

Officers found evidence that Gonzales was under the influence of a narcotic and Gonzales submitted to a blood test for chemical testing, police said.

Gonzales was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Raven Pepperday, 20, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane use and possession of marijuana.

—Anthony Jackson, 25, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area after observing a vehicle cross the solid white fog line several times. After making contact with the driver, Pepperday, and passenger, Jackson, detectives observed a strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Detectives located marijuana and cigars inside. Both Jackson and Pepperday were released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 23.

—Tyler Wilson, 44, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of Subutex, possession of testosterone cypionate, possession of clonazepam, possession of Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

—Devan Serpa, 32, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax and possession of cyproheptadine hydrochloride.

Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area on a vehicle for improper lane use. During the course of the stop, detectives made contact with the occupants, identifying Serpa and Wilson as passengers.

Detectives located methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle. Detectives then developed information that led to them obtaining a search warrant for Wilson’s home.

During the search, with assistance from the Berwick Police Department and Morgan City Police Department, detectives located methamphetamine, pills, drug paraphernalia, including syringes and glass pipes, Blair said.

The home is located near a school, church, daycare center, and recreational center. Serpa and Wilson were jailed with no bail set.

—Gerald Howard, 23, of Njean Ellen Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday on a Houma Police Department warrant for remaining where forbidding, speeding, and no proof of insurance. A deputy monitoring traffic, observed a vehicle in Bayou Vista traveling at 62 mph in a 45 mph zone, Hebert said.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Howard. During the stop, the deputy found evidence that Howard held an active warrant through the Houma Police Department and that he was operating his vehicle without proof of insurance. Howard was jailed with no bail set.

—Jacoby Roberts, 27, of Collins Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Roberts turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin and was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Willis Verdin, 27, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday on charges of distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $100,000.

—Sidney Boutte, 39, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bail is set at $100,000. Police made the two arrests after executing a search warrant at a home on Mill Road.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Kendra Theriot, 32, of Nicole Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of oxycodone, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. Theriot posted $2,500 bail.