Police: Three arrested after swerving vehicle stopped

Three people were arrested in Morgan City after police stopped a vehicle swerving on Victor II Boulevard. Two of the suspects were in possession of methamphetamine, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Kentrell F. Diggs, 26, of Marksville, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, improper lane usage and possession of stolen property.

—Aaron J. Benson, 46, of Lockport, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Lawrence A. Garrett, 22, of Railroad Alley in Gibson, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to pay fines.

An officer on Victor II Boulevard observed a vehicle swerving in and out the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Diggs. The officer could smell an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Blair said.

The passengers in the vehicle were identified as Garrett and Benson. They were asked to exit the vehicle. During the investigation, Diggs was found in possession of several baggies of suspected methamphetamine that he was trying to conceal from officers, Blair said.

Diggs was also in possession of a stolen cell phone. Benson was found with several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Garrett had city court warrants for his arrest. All three suspects were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Heath A. Loupe Jr., 21, of Rose Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An officer patrolling the area of Sixth Street observed an individual walking in the area. The officer made contact with the individual identified as Loupe, who gave the officer consent to search him, Blair said.

The officer located suspected methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Loupe’s possession. Loupe was jailed.

—Larry L. Griffin, 41, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, no turn signal and possession of marijuana.

An officer in the area of La. 182 observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal, while turning onto Grizzaffii Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Griffin, was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Griffin was jailed.

—Perry J. Toups Jr., 27, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Toups was arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a September 2018 incident during which Toups allegedly was making unauthorized charges to a business. Toups was jailed.

—John A. Henry, 39, of Vivian Street in Amelia, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees.

Henry was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant.

—Michael W. Martin, 35, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with criminal damage to property $1,000-$5,000, theft less than $1,000 and three counts of failure to pay fines.

Martin was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants. The warrants stem from a March 2018 incident during which Martin allegedly damaged a vehicle and stole items from inside the vehicle. Martin was jailed.

—Joseph A. Cagnolatti, 23, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with direct contempt of court.

Cagnolatti was arrested in city court, transported to the police department and jailed.

—Kyarius Williams, 18, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with probation violation.

Williams was arrested in city court for violating the terms of her probation, Blair said. Williams was jailed.

—Leticia R. Charles, 51, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay fines.

Charles was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Charles was jailed.

—David J. Stevens Jr., 45, of Wilson Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding, expired driver’s license and possession of methamphetamine.

An officer in the area of La. 182 near Seventh Street observed a vehicle travelling at a rate higher than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Stevens, had an expired driver’s license, Blair said.

During the traffic stop, suspected methamphetamine was found inside Stevens’ vehicle, Blair said. Stevens was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 35 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Misty Gaudet, 31, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy conducting a crash investigation made contact with Gaudet and was advised by dispatch that Gaudet’s driver’s license was suspended. Gaudet was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Priscilla Lovell, 42, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of disturbing the peace-offensive words.

A deputy conducting speed enforcement on U.S. 90 in Amelia observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Lovell.

During the stop, the deputy was advised by dispatch of an active warrant for Lovell. Lovell was transported to St. Mary Parish jail and then released on a completed sentence.

—Anthony Ackman, 37, of Darwin Road in Centerville, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and no headlights.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle pull into the parking lot of a business without an operable headlight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Ackman.

Through the stop, the deputy was advised by dispatch that Ackman’s driver’s license was suspended, Smith said. Ackman was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Derrick Lee Jr., 44, of Riverview Drive in St. Rose, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 90 following too closely to another vehicle. The vehicle matched the description of a reckless driver complaint.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Lee. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The deputy was advised that Lee’s driver’s license was suspended. The deputy also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Lee’s possession, Smith said. Lee was transported to parish jail with bail set at $2,500.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.