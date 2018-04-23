Police: Teen charged with sexual battery

A Morgan City teen was booked on sexual battery, simple battery and simple assault charges stemming from incidents involving a female victim, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tre’veon Francois, 17, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with sexual battery, simple assault, disturbing the peace and five counts of simple battery.

Francois was located and arrested in the area of Barrow Street on warrants. The warrants stem from a Friday investigation when officers responded to Tiger Drive in regard to a sexual battery. Francois was identified in the investigation. Francois allegedly committed a sexual battery on a woman, Blair said.

Police also discovered several other incidents when Francois committed batteries and an assault on the woman while causing a disturbance, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Francois’ arrest. Francois was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 163 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Donshea Amos, 29, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with simple assault.

Amos was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Dec. 28, 2017, investigation when they responded to the area of Roderick Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and learned that Amos allegedly committed an assault on the victim, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Amos’ arrest. Amos was jailed.

—Jerry R. Forbes, 17, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Front Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Forbes was identified as causing the disturbance, wanting to fight with other people in the area, Blair said. Forbes was jailed.

—Joshua P. Dehart, 24, of Katie Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Dehart was identified. Dehart allegedly caused a disturbance with other patrons in the parking lot of the establishment in the presence of the officers, Blair said. Dehart was found to be in an intoxicated state. Dehart was jailed.

—Michelle Brown, 45, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8 a.m. Saturday on a charge of battery on a correctional officer and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Correctional officers were conducting daily duties in the Morgan City jail when they encountered Brown in one of the cells. Brown had damaged jail property and allegedly committed a battery on the correctional officer, damaging glasses that belonged to the officer, Blair said. Brown was jailed.

—Jerry L. Norman, 55, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Norman was located and arrested in the area of Arenz Street on warrants. Norman was jailed.

—Heather A. Spencer, 37, of Ninth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Aliya G. Green, 21, of Gen. McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fifth Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Spencer and Green were identified. Spencer and Green were seen involved in a fist fight, Blair said.

Police learned that Spencer had committed a battery on another victim during the altercation, Blair said. Spencer and Green were jailed.

—Irvian A. Singleton III, 19, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

—Diamond Thomas, 18, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Egle Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Singleton and Thomas were identified. Singleton and Thomas were involved in a verbal altercation, and both of them also committed batteries on each other, Blair said. Singleton allegedly began to strangle Thomas during the altercation. Singleton and Thomas were jailed.

—Jason J. LaFleur, 45, of Isle of Cuba Road in Schriever, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated when LaFleur was identified as the driver. LaFleur had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. LaFleur was jailed.

—Phyllis E. Landry, 41, of Allison Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane. The vehicle then abruptly made a left turn onto the U.S. 90 down ramp and began traveling westbound in an eastbound lane.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on U.S. 90 near the Federal Avenue down ramp. Landry was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Landry was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Landry also did not have a valid driver’s license.

Landry refused to submit to a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. Landry was jailed.

—Brandon Gaudet, 28, of La. 317 in Centerville, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with probation violation and failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Gaudet was located and arrested at Patterson Police Department on Morgan City Court warrants. Gaudet was jailed.

—Eros Broussard, 35, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers observed a man walking in the area of Federal Avenue that appeared to be in an intoxicated condition. Officers encountered the man, who was identified as Broussard. Broussard was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Broussard was jailed.

—Burkin J. Dupre, 32, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for revocation. Dupre was located and arrested in the area of Duke Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Dupre was jailed.

—Brennan R. Tabor, 30, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, no insurance and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Roderick Street that negotiated an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Tabor was identified as the driver. Tabor had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating did not have proper insurance, Blair said. Tabor was jailed.

—Chris J. Boudreaux, 51, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with probation violation and two warrants charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Boudreaux was located and arrested in the area of McDermott Drive on city court warrants. Boudreaux was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Tyler Davis, 21, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple battery and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of remaining where forbidden.

After learning of the warrants for his arrest, Davis turned himself in at parish jail. Davis was released on $3,000 bail.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Franklin, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

A school resource officer responded to a report of an illegal drug found at the St. Mary Alternative Program school in Verdunville. The deputy found that the juvenile was in possession of a small amount of marijuana, Anslum said. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Michelle Dailey, 40, of Coor Road in Waveland, Mississippi, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling the Siracusaville area observed the driver of a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a vehicle stop. The deputy spoke with the occupants, identified a passenger as Dailey, and received consent to search the vehicle, Anslum said.

The deputy located a syringe inside the vehicle and found evidence that the drug paraphernalia belonged to Dailey. Dailey was jailed and then released on $1,500 bail.

—Casey Larocca, 27, of West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy responding to a call for service about a reckless driver located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. The deputy identified the driver as Larocca and found that she was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, Anslum said. Larocca was jailed and released on $1,500 bail.

—Dylan Allen, 20, of Big Cross Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of La. 182 by Field Road in reference to a man staggering in the roadway. He was transported to a friend’s home, but later a call came in from the residents stating he was breaking things, Anslum said. He was jailed on $1,000 bail.

—Leon Peredo, 36, of Degravelle Road in Amelia, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Friday on charges of battery domestic violence and domestic child abuse endangerment.

This arrest stems from an argument between Peredo and his wife with a child next to them, Anslum said. Peredo committed a battery on his wife, the sheriff said. Peredo was jailed on $6,000 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Derrick G. Dugar, 29, of Morrison Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of criminal damage to property. No bail was set yet.

—Gerald F. Conques, 57, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery on a juvenile. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Michael Martin Jr., 34, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property less than $500. Bail was set at $500.